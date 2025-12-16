Las Cruces doctors push for legislation to stem New Mexico doctor shortage

Four Las Cruces doctors donned their white coats and headed to Santa Fe on Monday to urge lawmakers to pursue major medical malpractice and tax reform legislation at the upcoming legislative session.

Without immediate legislative action, the doctors told the interim legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy committee, New Mexico will continue losing doctors, and patients statewide will suffer as a result. According to their presentation, the state saw a net loss of 248 doctors — an 8.1% decline — between 2019 and 2024; meanwhile, the rest of the United States gained 44,272 doctors in that period, a net increase of 7.3%.

As a result, 32 of the state’s 33 counties are designated Health Professional Shortage areas, a shortage that is only expected to worsen as aging doctors retire here. According to the presentation, New Mexico has the nation’s oldest physician workforce, 39% of whom are aged 60 or over and expected to retire in five years.

Three of the doctors who presented — Lookman Lawal, Arthur Berkson and Jana Williams — are all in private practice. The fourth, John Andazola, is the chief medical officer at La Clinica de Familia, a nonprofit community health center.

All four pointed to statewide sales taxes on medical service providers and rising medical malpractice insurance premiums as key forces driving doctors out of the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she will include medical malpractice reform on the agenda of the upcoming 30-day session that starts Jan. 20, and at least two lawmakers have said they intend to introduce measures addressing the issue.

The doctors issued six recommendations for reforming the state’s medical malpractice laws to attract and retain more physicians here, including capping punitive damages and attorney’s fees, as well as ending “venue shopping” by requiring medical malpractice lawsuits to be heard in the same judicial district where a medical injury occurred.

Rep. Patty Lundstrom (D-Gallup) urged her colleagues on the committee to quickly draft all of the group’s recommendations into a single piece of legislation, saying the doctors had made a compelling case with concrete solutions.

But her colleagues, including Chair Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces), noted the committee wouldn’t meet again before the session to approve a draft bill, and they said other committees might be more appropriate, including judiciary and health committees, for some of the non-tax-related provisions.

The recommendations echo those contained in a 2024 report from Think New Mexico, a nonpartisan policy organization.

Regarding medical sales taxes, only New Mexico and Hawaii impose sales taxes on medical services, and Hawaii is rolling back those taxes beginning next year, the doctors said.

In Doña Ana County, where the doctors all work, New Mexico gross receipts tax rates are between roughly 6% and 8.5% and apply to medical equipment, supplies and drugs, as well as co-pays and co-insurance. The tax puts a financial toll on doctors and is also complicated, Berkson said.

The Legislature in 2025 passed a law eliminating GRT for co-insurance payments, though Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the tax package that included the measure, saying the tax package generally did not identify ways to pay for the lost revenue from tax policy changes it enacted.

According to Legislative Finance Committee economists, $10.5 billion spent in the healthcare sector last year generated nearly $192 million in gross receipts tax revenue for the state, as well as the gross receipt taxes on medical services generated nearly $192 million for the state and $182 million for local governments.

Faced with a growing diabetes and obesity problem at her clinic, Williams suggested the Legislature tax soda to pay for the lost medical revenue. And she urged lawmakers to not let another session pass without enacting reforms.

“I think that the residents of New Mexico and physicians are saying, ‘Santa Fe, we have a problem,’” Williams said. “And I think we are ready to make changes, as a team, together.”