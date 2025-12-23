Federal judge orders funding restored for school mental health services for 5,000 NM students

A federal judge last week ordered the federal Education Department to resume funding mental health services for more than 5,000 New Mexico students, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced Monday.

Torrez was among 18 attorneys general nationwide who sued President Donald Trump’s administration in June over the Education Department’s abrupt late-April announcement that it would cease funding multi-year federal grants to expand the number of mental health professionals in high-need schools.

Congress in 2022 approved more than $1 billion for the effort in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act after the school shooting in rural Uvalde, Texas, that year that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The legislation aimed to place 14,000 counselors in schools nationwide and showed early signs of success. According to early results of a study Torrez’s office cited from the National Association of School Psychologists, participating schools saw a 50% reduction in suicide risk, as well as better attendance and improved engagement between students and staff.

School districts in seven New Mexico counties, including Silver Consolidated School District in Silver City, received funding through the program. Another recipient was the Central Region Educational Cooperative, a group of rural school districts in central New Mexico, according to court records.

The congressional legislation enabled the districts to re-apply for the funding every year based on their performances and other federal requirements, according to Torrez’s office.

But on April 29, the Education Department issued boilerplate notices to recipients, saying that they were discontinuing the funding because the program reflected the “prior Administration’s priority preference and conflict with those of the current Administration,” according to court records.

The lawsuit Torrez and other attorneys general filed argued the Education Department’s basis for ending the program was illegal, saying differing political priorities are not adequate reason to stop funding a program Congress approved.

On Dec. 19, U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson in the Western District of Washington granted the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment, agreeing the Education Department had acted unlawfully and ordering parties to agree on a timeline for the department to legally consider each grant recipient’s application for renewal.

She concluded in her ruling that nothing in the law allows “that multi-year grants may be discontinued whenever the political will to do so arises.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), who spearheaded legislation creating the counseling program, called Evanson’s ruling a “major victory” in a statement.

“It restores funding that never should have been taken away in the first place,” he said. “School-based mental health services are essential to helping our kids learn, stay safe, and succeed.”

Torrez in a statement also touted the ruling as proof that, “No one—regardless of politics—wants to deny our kids access to the mental health support they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”