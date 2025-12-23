© 2025 KANW
NM Environment Department unveils ‘Climate Action Plan’ to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico
Published December 23, 2025 at 9:21 AM MST
A pumpjack operates north of Carlsbad, where the New Mexico Environment Department air quality monitoring station recorded ozone levels that could lead the EPA to declare the region an ozone non-attainment zone. The air pollution comes from oil and gas operations in the area.
JERRY_REDFERN
/
Sourcenm.com
A pumpjack operates north of Carlsbad, where the New Mexico Environment Department air quality monitoring station recorded ozone levels that could lead the EPA to declare the region an ozone non-attainment zone. The air pollution comes from oil and gas operations in the area.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Friday published a “Climate Action Plan” that contains more than three dozen steps to meet Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

NMED officials collaborated with their counterparts at the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to craft the plan, which they describe as a roadmap to a carbon-neutral future for the state. Officials said the plan protects energy industry jobs for New Mexicans while also cutting emissions and tending to the state’s finite natural resources.

“The New Mexico Climate Action Plan is more than a set of goals — it is an actionable roadmap to a resilient, energy-independent and prosperous future for every New Mexican,” NMED Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “We are confronting climate change head-on while building a thriving clean energy workforce and creating long-term economic opportunities, especially for communities historically overburdened by pollution.”

The plan and existing policies together put the state on track to nearly cut emissions in half by 2030 when compared to levels from 2005, according to NMED. Officials expect an 82% reduction in emissions by 2050. In a news release, the department said these measures will prevent $294 billion in health care costs, property damage and other pollution-related impacts.

“We’re an energy state — that’s not changing. What’s changing is how we produce that energy,” Erin Taylor, acting cabinet secretary for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said in a statement. “This plan shows we can protect the industry jobs New Mexicans depend on while cutting emissions and creating new opportunities in clean energy.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant and the Innovation in State Government Fund, which Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year, helped to pay for the plan.

The new plan lists 45 steps to curb greenhouse gas emissions, including:

  • Implementing new rules to mitigate methane leaks from the oil and gas industry and explore the potential of carbon capture technology
  • Decarbonizing electric grids
  • Promoting energy-efficient building codes
  • Enhancing forest health and expand post-fire recovery programs
  • Creating a statewide organic and food waste diversion program to reduce methane emissions from landfills
  • Improving charging infrastructure for “zero-emission vehicles” and introduce lower-carbon fuels into the state’s market
Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico
Joshua Bowling, Searchlight's criminal justice reporter, spent nearly six years covering local government, the environment and other issues at the Arizona Republic.
