NM Environment Department unveils ‘Climate Action Plan’ to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

The New Mexico Environment Department on Friday published a “Climate Action Plan” that contains more than three dozen steps to meet Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

NMED officials collaborated with their counterparts at the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to craft the plan, which they describe as a roadmap to a carbon-neutral future for the state. Officials said the plan protects energy industry jobs for New Mexicans while also cutting emissions and tending to the state’s finite natural resources.

“The New Mexico Climate Action Plan is more than a set of goals — it is an actionable roadmap to a resilient, energy-independent and prosperous future for every New Mexican,” NMED Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “We are confronting climate change head-on while building a thriving clean energy workforce and creating long-term economic opportunities, especially for communities historically overburdened by pollution.”

The plan and existing policies together put the state on track to nearly cut emissions in half by 2030 when compared to levels from 2005, according to NMED. Officials expect an 82% reduction in emissions by 2050. In a news release, the department said these measures will prevent $294 billion in health care costs, property damage and other pollution-related impacts.

“We’re an energy state — that’s not changing. What’s changing is how we produce that energy,” Erin Taylor, acting cabinet secretary for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said in a statement. “This plan shows we can protect the industry jobs New Mexicans depend on while cutting emissions and creating new opportunities in clean energy.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant and the Innovation in State Government Fund, which Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year, helped to pay for the plan.

The new plan lists 45 steps to curb greenhouse gas emissions, including: