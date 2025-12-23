NM Governor’s office proposes $11.3B state budget and increased spending

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on Monday unveiled an $11.3 billion budget recommendation for the upcoming fiscal year that includes increased spending for universal child care, along with additional funding to compensate for federal cuts.

Lawmakers will convene for 30 days in Santa Fe beginning on Jan. 20 to craft a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The governor’s budget recommendation represents a $502.8 million increase—4.6%—over the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. During a news conference, Lujan Grisham’s chief of staff and several cabinet secretaries attributed the proposed increased spending largely to the governor’s universal childcare initiative, as well as funding changes related to HR1, commonly known as Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The proposed budget calls for an additional $160.6 million for the state Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s universal childcare program, which began in November. That brings the overall cost of childcare to $606.4 million, according to the executive budget recommendation.

“Even as we confront unprecedented federal funding challenges, we remain in the strongest financial position in state history. This budget puts that strength to work for families, students and communities across New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham, who’s entering her final year as governor, wrote in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to pass a budget that reflects our shared values.”

Under the proposed budget, the state would keep about $3.4 billion in reserves.

“We feel strongly that this is a responsible budget. We have seen massive increases over the years. This is definitely slowing down from those,” said Daniel Schlegel, Lujan Grisham’s chief of staff. “Thirty percent reserves, I’d reiterate, is a very big cushion for us moving forward.”

State spending is often categorized as “recurring” — creating new staff positions at state agencies or paying for employee health care premiums — and “non-recurring” — one-time expenses like road construction projects. The slowed growth reflected in the proposed budget primarily affects recurring spending.

State economists earlier this month briefed lawmakers on the state’s economic outlook. They said New Mexico is “treading water,” while much of the nation is in or near a recession, and attributed the stalled revenue to lower oil prices and corporate income taxes codified in HR1. They also predicted further revenue declines amid federal cuts to programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

“My expectation is that the Legislative Finance Committee will come in a little bit lower than this budget, which happens pretty much every year,” Schlegel said. “We’ve been driving toward universal childcare and universal pre-K since the start of this administration, and that’s no secret. That’s something that we have as a shared priority with the Legislature. I think that figuring out a way to fully fund it is going to require some creativity between us and the Legislature.”

He said the governor’s staff believe the program should fall under recurring spending as a top priority for the state, but said he expects “productive negotiations” in the 30-day session around finding ways to consistently fund it into the future.

Sales taxes are expected to be the state’s largest source of general fund revenue next fiscal year at $5.5 billion, according to the proposed budget.

Schlegel acknowledged the challenges that come with the slowed growth, but said the state remains in a strong position to spend on non-recurring projects.

He offered the governor’s 50-year Water Action Plan, which Lujan Grisham announced last year amid reports that the state’s water supply will decline by up to 25% in the coming decades, as an example. Monday’s budget recommendation would devote $232 million across several state agencies in non-recurring spending to implement the plan. That $232 million would go toward restoration programs in the New Mexico Environment Department, the Office of the State Engineer’s Water Rights Settlement Funds, programs aimed at conserving water in agriculture at New Mexico State University and more.

The budget proposal includes $57 million to implement a wage scale and career mobility framework in the childcare, early intervention and prekindergarten workforce across the state. It also recommends directing $16.5 million to the Children, Youth and Families Department’s Juvenile Justice Service Division because of the increased number of children detained across the state.

It also includes a recommendation to spend $13.5 million on public safety pay raises that would apply to law enforcement personnel and fire response hotshot crews. The governor’s office previously confirmed to Source NM that public safety will be on her legislative agenda in January.

The budget also calls for $1.7 billion in spending on non-recurring projects, including: