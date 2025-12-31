Immigration in New Mexico: top stories of 2025 From the border to the Roundhouse, NM grappled with the federal government’s deportation push

A newly militarized border zone. Crackdowns on cities’ immigrant-friendly policies. Heightened arrests and, with them, heightened fear. These were just a few of the ways President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push in 2025 played out in New Mexico, a majority-minority border state with the nation’s highest percentage of Hispanics.

New Mexico also pushed back in several ways, joining litigation against Trump’s executive orders revoking longstanding protections such as birth-right citizenship and cracking down on so-called “sanctuary city” laws. The state’s jails that hold immigrants also continue to face heightened criticism.

Nonetheless, by year’s end, ICE had arrested at least 1,800 people in New Mexico, creating an emptiness that Zoe Bowman, managing attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, feels across the state.

“They’re clients who are stressed about their wife and children being homeless because they’ve been in detention for several months, and there’s no income for the family anymore,” she said about the immigrants she’s represented all year long. “That’s just a totally different reality.”

See how that new reality played out below in Source New Mexico’s coverage of the most important immigration stories of the year.

A crackdown at the border

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Ryan Ellison stood alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in mid-April near the Mexican border. As part of Trump’s push to close the border, a land swap converted former federal public lands into a military base with a constant Army presence, and Ellison announced a new criminal charge to arrest people found within the new “National Defense Zone.”

Within days, the US Attorney’s Office announced dozens of charges against people whom prosecutors suspected of crossing the border illegally, though many were later dropped. The rollout of the new zone also came with widespread confusion. Prosecutors were forced to drop several charges because of uncertainty about the new zone’s borders, and ranchers grappled with how to manage grazing leases that turned overnight into an extended military base.

The new zone remains in effect, along with the new criminal charges, and federal officials have since extended it into Texas.

In New Mexico, Ellison’s office continued to release regular updates on arrests in the national defense area, even as fewer migrants arrive at the southern border. The latest release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows 54 people were arrested in the zone between Dec. 4 and Dec. 19.

DHS tries to make a deadly border wall deadlier

Three months after Hegseth’s visit, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made her own trip to the border, this time posing for photos with a roller covered in black paint.

Noem on Aug. 19 announced that Border Patrol officials would be tasked with painting the border wall black for two reasons: First, to prevent rust, and second, to burn the skin of anyone trying to climb over during the hot summer months.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office quickly decried the effort as inhumane and emblematic of Trump’s “cruel approach to immigrant enforcement.”

That section of New Mexico’s shared border with Mexico has already seen a sharp spike in immigrant deaths, particularly after the city of El Paso joined Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature border mission.

Between 2022 and 2024, the number of migrant deaths in the New Mexico desert increased exponentially, Source New Mexico and the Texas Tribune reported, peaking at 176 in 2024, a figure that includes deaths due to falls from the wall that DHS began painting black in August.

A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to Source’s request in December for an update on the agency’s progress painting the wall black.

ICE detention increases, along with scrutiny

As of Nov. 30, 65,735 immigrants were held in ICE custody, the highest number in history. In many states across the country, ICE relies on local jails, including three in New Mexico, to house them.

The state’s ICE detention facilities in Torrance, Cibola and Otero counties faced growing scrutiny across 2025, especially as the population of ICE detainees held in them steadily increased.

Despite public pressure, the Legislature did not pass the Immigrant Safety Act, which would have prohibited public entities from contracting with ICE for detention. Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces), chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, later suggested he didn’t bring the bill up for a hearing in the session’s final days because it was “not yet ripe.”

Without a law in place, state lawmakers publicly and privately argued about whether housing ICE detainees in New Mexico is better than housing them elsewhere, and they grappled with the potential loss in jobs and tax revenue for struggling rural communities.

While the debate is still ongoing in December, Cervantes recently said his mind may be changing on the matter, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has urged lawmakers to consider the bill again in the 2026 legislative session.

Advocates are expecting her to put the measure on the list of legislation to be considered in the 30-day session, though Michael Coleman, the governor’s communications director, told Source on Dec. 17 that the governor is still “determining exactly what will and won’t be on the session call.”

ICE arrests — and fear of arrest — skyrocket

In 45 states, ICE immigration arrests more than doubled in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period last year during President Joe Biden’s administration. The percentage of people ICE arrested who had never been charged with a crime also sharply increased this year.

In New Mexico, ICE arrested about 240 detainees in New Mexico in 2024, according to the Deportation Data Project, a team of researchers and academics that analyzes ICE data. In just the first 10 months of 2025, the agency reported arrests of more than 1,800, a figure that is likely an undercount, according to a project spokesperson.

Among the arrestees here were 48 people “disappeared” in March raids across the state. Then there were the dairy workers at a Lovington dairy farm; probationers who arrived at scheduled check-ins; and two Venezuelan delivery drivers whose families told Source they were left reeling from the violence of the arrests and their loved ones’ sudden disappearances.

Fear of arrests was also widespread, even among those who have lived in the United States since time immemorial. Three days after Trump’s inauguration, the Mescalero Apache president alerted the tribe that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent questioned one of their members. By that point, reports were swirling across Indigenous communities about ICE questioning tribal members, prompting more public warnings from tribal leaders.

States, cities and communities respond

States, cities and community organizations used the courts and their local authority throughout the year to slow or halt Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

In the Roundhouse, as well as churches, hospitals and city halls, New Mexicans mobilized to protect immigrants and fund programs they relied on.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez signed onto multiple multi-state lawsuits against Trump’s immigration policies, including seeking to unmask ICE agents, preserve birthright citizenship and ensure the state’s immigrant-friendly policies don’t deprive it of federal funding for crime victims or road repairs.

The New Mexico Legislature passed laws that allow immigrants to become police officers and to prohibit state employees from providing immigration information to federal authorities. It also convened in October to replace federal funds cut in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” including $12 million in food assistance funds for lawfully permanent residents.

Despite Trump’s threats, cities including Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Albuquerque re-affirmed or maintained their immigrant-friendly policies in a state that’s already “one of the safest places for undocumented immigrants,” according to a University of New Mexico professor who studies the issue.

And immigrant legal advocates and community organizations rallied behind individual New Mexico immigrants caught up in the new ICE dragnet with protests or lawsuits filed on their behalf.

Community members also showed up in force for Antonio Chairez Rios, a 20-year Albuquerque resident, who walked out of a local ICE facility in June to cheers from protesters who’d been demanding his release for hours.

“I would like to have a chance,” he told the crowd gathered. “Because all my family is from here, my daughters, my grandchildren.”

He got that chance a few months later.