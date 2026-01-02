New Mexico lawmakers to tackle reduced spending in the new year’s budget Federal budget bill, dropping oil prices cut into NM revenue

New Mexico’s 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 20. While state economists expect the budget to continue its streak of increased revenue, projections show it will be by slimmer margins than previously expected, and elected leaders have made it clear that few state agencies will receive everything they’ve requested.

In Legislative Finance Committee hearings in November and December, state agencies presented their funding requests to lawmakers and repeatedly faced warnings: The state is at its lowest point for “recurring funds” — which refers to ongoing spending, such as increasing the number of full-time employees at a state agency — since the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico’s economy is “treading water” while much of the nation is in or near a recession, a recent Legislative Finance Committee report found. The report estimated the state would finish this fiscal year with $13.4 billion in recurring revenue — a nearly $323 million decrease since LFC’s previous forecast in August.

Lawmakers and state analysts attribute the low point to a number of factors, ranging from massive reductions to corporate income tax as part of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” to spending on the governor’s executive orders for disaster response.

“The tariffs, increased prices and higher uncertainty are impacting a wide range of areas. One example: Oil prices per barrel are down 20-plus percent,” Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces), who chairs the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, told Source NM. “There are no doom and gloom conclusions here. While we retain really strong non-recurring capacity and we’re in a safe place with really strong reserves. The ‘new money’ and the ability to invest in new programs, make a ton of new governmental hires — that is something that we’re going to have to watch very carefully.”

In recent hearings, lawmakers and legislative analysts blamed HR1, commonly known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” for significantly limiting the state’s revenue sources. The legislation gave hefty corporate income tax breaks to industries such as oil and gas and manufacturing, which combined make up half of New Mexico’s corporate tax base. Corporate income tax was briefly in the red this fiscal year for the first time since early in the pandemic, they said.

The federal fallout is responsible for tens of millions of dollars in revenue loss, according to the December LFC report. The federal increase to the standard deduction will lead to an estimated loss of $39.2 million for New Mexico and changes to Medicaid and state-directed payments will lead to an estimated loss of $17.1 million, the report says.

The LFC report projected that the state will only have $105.7 million in “new money,” which refers to a year’s total revenue minus the prior year’s spending. That amounts to less than 1% of growth from the current fiscal year.

Small said that he has confidence in the state’s finances and believes leaders are in a “strong position” to invest in the state. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns.

Of particular concern, he said, are hiring new full-time employees at state agencies and paying for health insurance premiums. Small said he is “very fearful” of federal cuts to programs like Medicaid and wants to ensure the state doesn’t spread itself too thin by compensating for the federal cuts.

“That is something we are very, frankly, fearful of. Cutting billions of dollars to our health care system that is already stressed is quite concerning,” Small said. “It’s another reminder to make sure we retain the capacity to address those challenges the best that we can and it means not going too far on recurring spending in other areas.”

One way the state could spread itself too thin, the December LFC report says, is in funding emergency responses.

Spending on executive orders from the governor to pay for the state’s response to unexpected disasters like wildfires, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic have become a growing point of contention between the fourth floor of the Roundhouse and state lawmakers. Those orders alone could wipe out all of New Mexico’s new money next fiscal year, the report says.

State agencies had opportunities in November and December to present their budget requests to lawmakers on the interim Legislative Finance Committee.

Budget requests ranged from the routine to the unexpected during those hearings. A coalition of cities and towns said water infrastructure projects are underfunded by $200 million; rural prosecutors asked for help with internet connections and high-mileage cars; the state Public Education Department secretary disclosed a $35 million shortfall after a debacle that involved paying multiple school districts to serve the same students virtually.

While 30-day legislative sessions typically are reserved for budgetary matters, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office told Source NM that public safety will be on her legislative agenda, known as a call. Lawmakers in both parties have announced plans to propose legislation around firearm dealers and criminal sentencing.

The governor released her own $11.3 billion budget proposal on Dec. 22, a 4.6% increase over the current fiscal year that includes additional spending for the state’s universal child care program, as well as funding to compensate for decreased federal dollars.

“The recurring, very expensive new investments will be very challenging,” Small told Source. “This is the final year of the administration. In a lot of ways, we are and should be focused on finishing things out, as opposed to starting brand new initiatives.”