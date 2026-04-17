UNM Regents announce presidential finalists

The University of New Mexico Board of Regents today announced five finalists for the position of UNM president, following a national search to succeed President Garnett S. Stokes, who announced her retirement effective July 2026.

The finalists are:

Eric L. Barker, Ph.D., Vice President for Health Affairs, Purdue University

Steven Goldstein, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, University of California, Irvine

Eric Link, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of North Dakota

Ashwani Monga, Ph.D., Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, University System of Georgia

Elizabeth “Liz” Watkins, Ph.D., Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, University of California, Riverside

Campus visit schedule

Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members are encouraged to attend open forums and engage directly with each finalist. All forums will be held in SUB Ballroom C.

Elizabeth “Liz” Watkins, Ph.D. — Monday, April 20, 10:30–11:45 a.m.

Ashwani Monga, Ph.D. — Tuesday, April 21, 1:15–2:30 p.m.

Eric L. Barker, Ph.D. — Monday, May 11, 1:15–2:30 p.m.

Steven Goldstein, M.D., Ph.D. — Tuesday, May 12, 1:15–2:30 p.m.

Eric Link, Ph.D. — Wednesday, May 13, 1:15–2:30 p.m.

Virtual participation will be available for those unable to attend in person. Community feedback is a critical part of the search process — surveys will be available following each finalist's visit. Additional details and links will be available on the Presidential Search website.

The Board of Regents will make a final hiring decision after the campus visits are complete.