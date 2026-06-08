Director of NM Legislative Council Service resigns, will depart end of June

Just shy of two years overseeing the State of New Mexico agency charged with drafting legislation, providing legal consultation and managing the administration of the Roundhouse, Legislative Council Service Director Shawna Casebier resigned and will depart later this month.

Casebier was the fifth director since the office was established in 1951. She was hired in 2024 following the retirement of Raúl Burciaga, who had been the director for 14 years and worked in the office for more than two decades. Casebier has worked in the office since 2015, originally as a staff attorney.

She filed her resignation with lawmakers on the Legislative Council Service committee on May 27, and her final day is June 29.

Casebier told Source NM on Friday during a phone interview that she will take some time away from work before “looking for new opportunities,” but declined to elaborate further on her departure.

“I will always look at my service as a special privilege,” Casebier said. “However, after much consideration, I have concluded that it is time for me to move on to other endeavors.”

Democratic leadership on the committee thanked Casebier for her “diligent service” and said they will meet later this month to start the process to hire her replacement.

“Shawna has been at LCS for more than 10 years, so while her tenure in the director role has been relatively brief, her contributions to the state are many and we will be sorry to see her leave,” Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) said in a statement.

House Speaker Javier Martínez said Casebier “oversaw a critical period of transition and modernization in our Legislature,” a nod to the Legislature’s expansion for the office after approving district legislative aides for all 112 New Mexico lawmakers in 2023 legislation.

The office is tasked with training for the district aides — who are responsible for correspondence, scheduling, policy research, local constituent services and the organization of nonpartisan town halls.

In an additional written statement provided to Source NM Friday, Casebier said “with transitions come opportunities, and I do hope there will be an opportunity with the next director to strengthen the agency’s mission and ensure that staff are fully supported and empowered in serving legislators, protecting the institution, and upholding the legislative branch’s constitutional responsibilities.”

