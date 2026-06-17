NM ethics watchdog looks into dark money group that propped up state House Democratic candidates

The New Mexico State Ethics Commission voted Monday to seek more information, through a lawsuit if necessary, from New Chapter New Mexico, a political action committee that spent more than $400,000 during the June 2 Democratic primary election to help elect an array of candidates and did not disclose its donors.

The commission, which is empowered under state law to enforce the state Campaign Reporting Act, unanimously voted during its meeting to make an unspecified demand of — “and, if necessary, file a civil action against” — the New Chapter group and its 501(c)4 nonprofit organization that carries a similar name.

In response to a question about the commission’s investigation, SEC Deputy Director Amelia Bierle pointed Source NM to a resolution the commission passed that notes that the SEC is looking into two provisions of the Campaign Reporting Act related to New Chapter’s conduct.

One provision that makes it unlawful for a political donor to contribute “in the name of another person” and for a recipient to knowingly accept a deceptive campaign contribution.

The other provision prohibits donors from making contributions “with an intent to conceal” the “true source of funds.”

Connor Woods, an attorney for the SEC, mentioned New Chapter New Mexico by name during the meeting Monday after the commission met in closed session.

The SEC did not specify what demand it was making of the group or which provision of the Campaign Reporting Act it seeks to enforce. The act dictates limits on political donations and lays out disclosure requirements for candidates and political action committees, among other election-related provisions.

New Chapter’s treasurer, Greg Gallegos, who previously ran for the New Mexico House of Representatives as a Republican, did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment Tuesday about the commission’s action.

Source NM previously reported that James Altamirano, an attorney who lives in House District 30 in Albuquerque, filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission against candidate Veronica Mireles, one of the six Democratic candidates in contested primaries that New Chapter boosted through digital advertisements and mailers.

State law allows independent expenditure committees like New Chapter to spend unlimited funds without disclosing their donors provided they do not coordinate with campaigns. But Altamirano’s complaint noted that Mireles’ fiancé, Vincent Chavez, is her campaign treasurer and once served on New Chapter’s board of directors.

Chavez and Mireles denied coordinating, despite their apparent connections, in an interview with Source NM. Chavez also said Andrew Short, a Colorado man who runs a similar dark money group in that state, pitched New Chapter to him as a “centrist” organization that would support small businesses.

Altamirano’s complaint alleges that Chavez and Mireles coordinated and, as a result, are subject to a $6,200 contribution limit under state law, as well as disclosure requirements.

Mireles ultimately earned only 36% of the vote in her race against incumbent Rep. E. Dianne Torres Velásquez (D-Albuquerque) in the primary earlier this month.

