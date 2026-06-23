Meeting to decide Democratic lieutenant governor candidate at least a month out

As speculation grows over who will replace New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, a final decision remains at least a month out.

Only Sara Attleson, the chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, can call a meeting at which members of the State Central Committee vote to select a replacement. The chair must call that meeting at least 30 days before the vote and that had yet to be done as of Monday, party Communications Director Daniel Garcia wrote in an email to Source NM.

Toulouse Oliver abruptly dropped out of the race last week citing health concerns after she soundly defeated state Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque) in the primary contest for the party’s nomination.

Her departure from the race leaves the Democratic nominee for governor, former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, without a running mate as she is set to face Republican former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull in the Nov. 3 general election. Hull is running alongside Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice), who won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

When Toulouse Oliver dropped out, Pope told Source NM he would offer his candidacy to replace her on Haaland’s ticket. Since then, several state officials have similarly expressed interest.

Stephanie Garcia Richard, the current state commissioner of public lands, in a recent email to supporters wrote that she was “deeply honored that so many New Mexicans have reached out to encourage me to step forward.”

“This role is a vital partnership, and I recognize that the next lieutenant governor must be someone who can work in lockstep as a true team with Deb Haaland to deliver for our families,” she wrote. “That decision rests with Deb and the Democratic State Central Committee — but I’m ready to serve if called upon.”

Early last year, Garcia Richard had announced her intent to run in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. She dropped out of the primary race in October, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

“My heart is with Maggie as she focuses on what matters most — her health and her family,” she wrote in her recent email to supporters. “I was in a similar position several months ago and I’m thrilled to report that my husband’s health has greatly improved.”

Other elected leaders have also publicly announced their interest.

State Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D-Española) on social media announced that he was offering his candidacy to replace Toulouse Oliver.

“As a proud native son of Northern New Mexico, and after five years serving in the state Senate, I have seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our state,” he wrote. “I’ve worked to bring people together, find common ground and deliver results for the communities we serve. If given the opportunity, I will bring that same spirit of service, collaboration, and optimism to the office of Lieutenant Governor.

Deb Haaland speaks with press following her victory speech after winning the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor on June 2, 2026. (Joshua Bowling/Source NM)

Haaland announced she intends to be involved in the process. In a letter addressed to State Central Committee members shared with Source NM by her campaign on Monday, Haaland says she plans to meet with candidates as the committee considers its options.

“As a former State Party Chair, I respect each of you and the important role you will play in helping choose the best person for the job,” she wrote. “In my role as the Democratic nominee for Governor and with a deep concern for the direction of New Mexico, I also carry a responsibility to ensure we have the best candidate, who will help accomplish our shared vision to lower costs for families, increase access to healthcare, improve education, and make communities safer.”

Haaland says she specifically wants candidates interested in consideration to request a questionnaire from her campaign. She and her team, she wrote, will hold interviews ahead of the committee’s election, and she plans to announce an endorsement in the race.

Garcia, the state party’s communications director, in an email to Source NM wrote that party officials “welcome” her plan to interview candidates.

“Deb won the nomination in an overwhelming victory and we welcome her work to get to know the candidates vying to deliver her vision for a safer, more affordable and healthier New Mexico,” he wrote. “State Central Committee members may be interested to know who Deb thinks could most effectively help run the state and be the best complement to our party’s statewide ticket.”

