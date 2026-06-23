NM Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints judge for new First Judicial District position

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced she has appointed Dylan O’Reilly to serve in the new judgeship position the state Legislature created during the regular session earlier this year in the First Judicial District Court.

The First Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission in April recommended three of eight applicants to the governor, who subsequently asked the commission, a board chaired by UNM School of Law’s dean that includes state judges, lawyers and citizens, to provide her with more options.

The commission reopened applications and, at the end of May, recommended six of eight applicants to the governor, who chose O’Reilly.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, O’Reilly, a lifelong New Mexico resident, received his law degree from UNM, and his bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College in Ohio. He has practiced law in the state for 26 years and is a shareholder and director at Miller Stratvert P.A., with a practice focused on commercial litigation and as outside general counsel for hospital, universities and other businesses. He also serves as a bar commissioner for the State Bar of New Mexico and as Rules Committee Chair of the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners.

O’Reilly’s appointment starts July 4. He will be required to run in a partisan election during the first general election that transpires after he has served for one year. Should he win a general election race, he will then be required to stand for retention.

The Legislature also created a new Family Court judgeship in the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque, for which applications are currently open through July 1.