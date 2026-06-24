NM health agency reports mosquitos with West Nile virus found in Bernalillo County

The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported the presence of West Nile-infected mosquitos in Bernalillo County and warned residents statewide to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.

A joint monitoring program by Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque gathered the infected mosquitos during routine surveillance near the Rio Grande, according to a health department news release; the University of New Mexico Center for Global Health tested and confirmed they were infected.

New Mexico residents can call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) or text questions to 66364 (NMDOH) to ask more questions about West Nile virus.

“We’ve been working with several partners statewide, including the City of Albuquerque, on trapping and testing for mosquito-borne illnesses as an early warning system to alert the public,” NMDOH state public health veterinarian Erin Phipps said in a statement, which also urged the public to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.

Thus far, no human cases of West Nile have been reported this year; last year saw 52 cases and 11 deaths. The virus can be passed by mosquitos to humans and other animals and poses a particular risk to people age 50 and older or those with health risks. While not everyone will have symptoms, they can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, as well as nausea and fatigue. According to NMDOH, fewer than 1% of people can develop more serious symptoms — even ones leading to death — such as neck stiffness, disorientation, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Advice to minimize the risk of mosquito bites and West Nile virus include: using an approved insect repellant outside; wearing long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn; checking any containers with standing water and draining water from such containers weekly; keeping unscreened doors and windows closed.

“While mosquitoes are not currently widespread due to dry conditions, we continue to see them concentrated in wet areas,” Nick Pederson, City of Albuquerque Urban Biology division manager, said in a statement. “As we enter the monsoon season, we are asking residents to check their yards and neighborhoods for standing water that could become a mosquito breeding source.”