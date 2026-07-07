Democratic gubernatorial candidate Haaland outraises Hull 2-1 in month following primary election

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland greatly outraised Republican opponent Gregg Hull in the month following the June 2 primary election, according to the latest reports that campaigns provided to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Haaland’s haul of more than $750,000 in more than 15,000 donations between June 4 and June 27 continues the fundraising dominance she demonstrated during the Democratic primary, during which she raised more than $12 million. That was nearly three times as much as her opponent, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Haaland, who was U.S. Interior Department Secretary under then-President Joe Biden, regularly draws donations from across the country as a result of her national name recognition. That continued to be the case even after Haaland bested Bregman by 44 percentage points in June .

Campaign filings show Haaland received at least one donation from every state in the country, as well as from Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and from U.S. military members serving abroad. Her largest donations — limited to $12,400 under state law — came from several Indigenous tribes and organizations, as well as Chevron, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Stuart Archer, CEO of a Texas-based behavioral healthcare provider.

If elected in the Nov. 3 general election, Haaland would become the first Indigenous governor of New Mexico and also the first Indigenous woman governor in U.S. history. In an emailed statement Monday, Haaland campaign spokesperson Hannah Menchhoff told Source NM that Haaland’s latest fundraising report reflect the candidate’s message resonating with voters.

“That’s exactly why we’re seeing such strong numbers,” Menchhoff said. “She is incredibly grateful for the grassroots support from across the state, and enters the final four months of the general election in a commanding position.”

Hull has raised roughly $323,000 since he won a three-way Republican gubernatorial primary against opponents Duke Rodriguez, a cannabis mogul and former cabinet secretary, and communications professional Doug Turner.

Hull told Source NM on Monday that he was “pleased” with his campaign’s fundraising efforts in the weeks since the primary, noting that his campaign has focused on courting New Mexico donors. All but nine of the 424 donations he received in recent weeks came from New Mexico, according to the filings, most of which from donors in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Rio Rancho, where he served as mayor for three terms before launching his bid for governor.

Haaland received roughly 3,400 donations from New Mexico, the most of any state, but she also received more than 2,200 donations from California and roughly 700 donations each from donors in Texas, Washington and New York.

Hull said his campaign is gearing up to seek more donations from outside the state in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got fundraisers coming up, but as you can imagine, right now people are on vacation, and we’re also running into a little bit of donor fatigue, because we just came through the primary,” he said. “So everybody’s kind of like, ‘Let me take a deep breath before I write another check.”

Since the primary election, Hull received the maximum, $12,400 donation from several New Mexico business owners, including Tom and Linda Krumland, who own multiple southern New Mexico car dealerships, as well as from Pam Management, which is associated with another car dealership in Albuquerque.

Both campaigns also reported spending nearly as much as they’ve raised during the latest campaign reporting period.

Haaland heads into the general election with roughly $2.3 million on-hand, after spending about $11.6 million of the roughly $13.9 million she’s raised since launching her campaign for governor, according to Secretary of State’s Office records. Her campaign reported spending $770,000 in the last reporting period, between May 27 and June 27.

Hull’s cash on-hand is roughly one-tenth of Haaland’s. He’s spent about $650,000 of the roughly $950,000 he has raised to date, leaving him with about $300,000.

The campaign filings mark the final glimpse into New Mexico candidates’ fundraising and spending during the primary campaign. Candidates will again be required to report those totals by Sept. 14, when the general election season heats up.

