New Mexico environment department issues advisory, rolls out map for harmful algae on state lakes

Seven New Mexico lakes are currently under advisories for harmful algal blooms, the state environment department announced on Monday.

The announcement coincided with the rollout of an algal bloom advisory map that shows the condition of lakes statewide, which will be active during prime algal bloom season, July through November.

According to an NMED news release, such blooms “can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.” They can appear blue, bright green, brown or red and may resemble “scum or floating grass clippings on the water’s surface.”

According to the state, people should observe several precautions around lakes with harmful algal bloom watch advisories, such as avoiding the blooms while swimming or wading; avoiding drinking untreated surface water; keeping pets away from water and shoreline algae and rinsing them should they touch the blooms; rinsing fish with clean water caught in the lake prior to cooking, and only eating the fillet.

For lakes under warning advisory, the same precautions should be taken, and people should also avoid swimming or water skiing all together and, if paddleboarding or boating, avoid areas with algae. NMED also advises using caution when fishing “because the effects of [harmful algal bloom] toxins on fish are not well understood.”

As of Monday, Quemado Lake in Catron County; Clayton Lake in Union County; and Lower Charette Lake in Mora County are under a harmful algal bloom warnings; El Vado Reservoir, in Rio Arriba County; Bluewater Lake in Cibola County; Eagle Nest Lake in Colfax County; and Santa Cruz Lake in Santa Fe County are under harmful algal bloom watches. More information about harmful algal blooms is available online through the state environment department’s online guidance document.

“The department reminds the public: if the water smells bad or looks scummy — like grass clippings floating on the surface, thick like paint or pea-green, blue-green, or brownish red in color — it’s best to stay out,” the news release said. “When in doubt, stay out.”

In response to questions from Source NM, an NMED spokesperson said this year’s algae blooms are not worse than in years past, but have become more frequent over the past 30 years nationwide, with scientists believing they correlate with higher temperatures and higher nutrient levels.

Researchers “around the world are working to understand their causes and effects,” spokesperson Jorge Armando Estrada wrote. “Not all algae blooms produce toxins, so researchers are trying to understand why and where toxic blooms may occur.”

As for NMED’s new map, he wrote, it “provides recreationists a place to check waterbody conditions, allows them to report a bloom through a link on the map, and helps them know where risks exist so they can avoid contact with affected waters. Our intent is to improve outreach and coordination to protect public health.”