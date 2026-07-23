Midwest Poultry Services. L.P. Recalls eggs sold in New Mexico
The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Midwest Poultry Services is voluntarily recalling white shell eggs and brown cage free eggs sold in New Mexico due to the potential of Salmonella contamination.
According to a notice issued by the FDA, the eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026.
The eggs were shipped and available to consumers at grocery stores in New Mexico.
According to the FDA, the eggs were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were also available at Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.
The recalled eggs will have an identifying code printed on the carton. Only codes with P-1950 or 0840962 printed on the side of the carton are recalled. A full list of recalled eggs can be found below.
Those who purchased eggs are urged to avoid consumption and seek a refund at the original place of purchase.
Item Description
Identifying Code
UPC
Julian Date
Range
Best By / Sell By Date
Between:
|Kroger Large 12 eggs
|P-1950 or 840962
|011110609038
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Large 18 eggs
|P-1950 or 840962
|011110609335
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Large 60 eggs
|P-1950
|011110609144
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Extra Large 12 eggs
|P-1950 or 840962
|011110609045
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Medium 12 eggs
|P-1950 or 840962
|011110609021
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Medium 30 eggs
|P-1950
|011110609809
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Kroger Jumbo 12 eggs
|P-1950 or 840962
|011110609052
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Simple Truth Cage Free Medium
Brown 12 eggs
|P-1950
|011110870230
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 12 eggs
|P-1950
|011110797704
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 18 eggs
|P-1950
|011110893109
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 24 eggs
|P-1950
|011110150974
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Large 12 Eggs
|P-1950
|092825095552
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Large 18 Eggs
|P-1950
|092825095569
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Large 36 eggs
|P-1950
|092825109808
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Large 60 eggs
|P-1950
|092825095637
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Large 6 eggs
|P-1950
|092825095644
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshires Extra Large 18 Eggs
|P-1950
|092825095606
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Brookshire's Jumbo 12 Eggs
|P-1950
|092825095583
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Large 12 Eggs
|P-1950
|078566200004
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Large 18 Eggs
|P-1950
|078566005036
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Large 2 ½
Dozen
|P-1950
|079307005162
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Extra Large 12
Eggs
|P-1950
|078566001021
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Medium 12
Eggs
|P-1950
|078566001045
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Country Morning Jumbo 12 Eggs
|P-1950
|078566001014
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Sunups Medium 2 1/2 Dozen
|P-1950
|028621304987
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade AA Large Bulk X 30
DOZEN
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Large Bulk - TICTAC
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Large Bulk - BROWN -
TICTAC
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Medium Bulk X 30
DOZEN
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Medium Bulk X 15
DOZEN
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15
DOZEN
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
|Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggs
|P-1950
|N/A
|157 to 184
|July 20 – August 17, 2026
Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.
Consumers who purchased products associated with this recall are urged to avoid consumption and return the product to its original place of purchase for a full refund. Any questions can be directed to the company by calling 574.405.9531 during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Eastern time.
CONSUMER CONTACT: recallassistance@mpseggs.com