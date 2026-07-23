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Midwest Poultry Services. L.P. Recalls eggs sold in New Mexico

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By KANW News
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:56 PM MDT

The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Midwest Poultry Services is voluntarily recalling white shell eggs and brown cage free eggs sold in New Mexico due to the potential of Salmonella contamination.

According to a notice issued by the FDA, the eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026.

The eggs were shipped and available to consumers at grocery stores in New Mexico.

According to the FDA, the eggs were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were also available at Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.

The recalled eggs will have an identifying code printed on the carton. Only codes with P-1950 or 0840962 printed on the side of the carton are recalled. A full list of recalled eggs can be found below.

Those who purchased eggs are urged to avoid consumption and seek a refund at the original place of purchase.

Item Description

Identifying Code

UPC

Julian Date

Range

Best By / Sell By Date 

Between:

Kroger Large 12 eggs
P-1950 or 840962
011110609038
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Large 18 eggs
P-1950 or 840962
011110609335
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Large 60 eggs
P-1950
011110609144
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Extra Large 12 eggs
P-1950 or 840962
011110609045
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Medium 12 eggs
P-1950 or 840962
011110609021
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Medium 30 eggs
P-1950
011110609809
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Jumbo 12 eggs
P-1950 or 840962
011110609052
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Medium
Brown 12 eggs
P-1950
011110870230
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 12 eggs
P-1950
011110797704
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 18 eggs
P-1950
011110893109
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 24 eggs
P-1950
011110150974
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Large 12 Eggs
P-1950
092825095552
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Large 18 Eggs
P-1950
092825095569
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Large 36 eggs
P-1950
092825109808
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Large 60 eggs
P-1950
092825095637
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Large 6 eggs
P-1950
092825095644
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshires Extra Large 18 Eggs
P-1950
092825095606
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire's Jumbo 12 Eggs
P-1950
092825095583
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 12 Eggs
P-1950
078566200004
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 18 Eggs
P-1950
078566005036
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 2 ½
Dozen
P-1950
079307005162
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Extra Large 12
Eggs
P-1950
078566001021
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Medium 12
Eggs
P-1950
078566001045
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Jumbo 12 Eggs
P-1950
078566001014
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Sunups Medium 2 1/2 Dozen
P-1950
028621304987
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade AA Large Bulk X 30
DOZEN
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk - TICTAC
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk - BROWN - 
TICTAC
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Medium Bulk X 30
DOZEN
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Medium Bulk X 15
DOZEN
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15
DOZEN
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggs
P-1950
N/A
157 to 184
July 20 – August 17, 2026

Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.

Consumers who purchased products associated with this recall are urged to avoid consumption and return the product to its original place of purchase for a full refund. Any questions can be directed to the company by calling 574.405.9531 during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Eastern time.

CONSUMER CONTACT: recallassistance@mpseggs.com
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