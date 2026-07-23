Midwest Poultry Services. L.P. Recalls eggs sold in New Mexico

The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Midwest Poultry Services is voluntarily recalling white shell eggs and brown cage free eggs sold in New Mexico due to the potential of Salmonella contamination.

According to a notice issued by the FDA, the eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026.

The eggs were shipped and available to consumers at grocery stores in New Mexico.

According to the FDA, the eggs were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were also available at Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.

The recalled eggs will have an identifying code printed on the carton. Only codes with P-1950 or 0840962 printed on the side of the carton are recalled. A full list of recalled eggs can be found below.

Those who purchased eggs are urged to avoid consumption and seek a refund at the original place of purchase.



Item Description Identifying Code UPC Julian Date Range Best By / Sell By Date Between: Kroger Large 12 eggs

P-1950 or 840962

011110609038

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Large 18 eggs

P-1950 or 840962

011110609335

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Large 60 eggs

P-1950

011110609144

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Extra Large 12 eggs

P-1950 or 840962

011110609045

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Medium 12 eggs

P-1950 or 840962

011110609021

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Medium 30 eggs

P-1950

011110609809

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Kroger Jumbo 12 eggs

P-1950 or 840962

011110609052

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Simple Truth Cage Free Medium

Brown 12 eggs

P-1950

011110870230

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 12 eggs

P-1950

011110797704

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 18 eggs

P-1950

011110893109

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 24 eggs

P-1950

011110150974

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Large 12 Eggs

P-1950

092825095552

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Large 18 Eggs

P-1950

092825095569

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Large 36 eggs

P-1950

092825109808

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Large 60 eggs

P-1950

092825095637

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Large 6 eggs

P-1950

092825095644

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshires Extra Large 18 Eggs

P-1950

092825095606

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Brookshire's Jumbo 12 Eggs

P-1950

092825095583

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Large 12 Eggs

P-1950

078566200004

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Large 18 Eggs

P-1950

078566005036

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Large 2 ½

Dozen

P-1950

079307005162

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Extra Large 12

Eggs

P-1950

078566001021

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Medium 12

Eggs

P-1950

078566001045

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Country Morning Jumbo 12 Eggs

P-1950

078566001014

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Sunups Medium 2 1/2 Dozen

P-1950

028621304987

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade AA Large Bulk X 30

DOZEN

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Large Bulk - TICTAC

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Large Bulk - BROWN -

TICTAC

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Medium Bulk X 30

DOZEN

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Medium Bulk X 15

DOZEN

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15

DOZEN

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026

Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggs

P-1950

N/A

157 to 184

July 20 – August 17, 2026



Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.

Consumers who purchased products associated with this recall are urged to avoid consumption and return the product to its original place of purchase for a full refund. Any questions can be directed to the company by calling 574.405.9531 during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Eastern time.

CONSUMER CONTACT: recallassistance@mpseggs.com

