Albuquerque Public Schools utilizes hands on learning for Science

As New Mexico students head back to the classroom Albuquerque Public Schools will be using- STEM learning materials, including grade- specific kits for elementary levels covering Earth/space, life/health, and physical sciences. Chief Academic Officer Sheri Jett spoke at a news conference the district held about the upcoming school year.

So, one thing that’s really important to us is student engagement so we speak about creating a daily experience where students wanna come to school, they don’t wanna be absent the engagement pieces critical. So at the elementary level we’ve really invested in a lot of hands on science opportunities and every year those kits and curriculums and replenished with hands-on materials for the teachers in their classroom, we also just rolled out secondary science curriculum we did our professional learning with the teachers last spring through the summer, and they have a lot of very similar hands-on, but obviously as we advanced through the ages, it gets more sophisticated and more complicated for learning.

So, what APS does is we obviously have our resource teacher you can support with less planning as well as our library services. That’s where the materials are for the kids in order to replenish with those hands-on and consumable materials. We have a system and I can’t speak to exactly the whole process, but we could definitely get specific information and where the kids are requested so that we make sure every classroom what it needs at the beginning of school this is KANW.