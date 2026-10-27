I-25 Improvement update

Crews are making progress on widening the Montgomery Blvd bridge and will set beams over I-25 for two nights on Friday Nov. 6, 2026, and Saturday Nov. 7, 2026. This work will require significant overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:

Northbound and southbound I-25 from the Montgomery Blvd off-ramp to the Montgomery Blvd on-ramp. I-25 traffic will be detoured onto the Pan American Frontage Rd at the Montgomery Blvd off-ramps, over Montgomery Blvd, and back onto the freeway via the Montgomery Blvd on-ramps.

Eastbound and westbound Montgomery Blvd/Montaño Rd will be closed between Culture Dr and the northbound Pan American Frontage Rd. Traffic will be detoured to Comanche Rd through Carlisle Blvd and Jefferson St on the east side of I-25 and Culture Dr and Edith Blvd on the west side of I-25.

Drivers should anticipate heavy travel delays, plan ahead, and follow posted signage overnight.

(Two nights on Friday Nov. 6, 2026, and Saturday Nov. 7, 2026. This work will require significant overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:)

NM DOT

Nearby properties should expect an increase in overnight noise, vibration, dust, and lighting.

Visit the project website for more information on this and other construction

activities at i25improved.com.

