Major changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program contained in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” enacted last year are taking a financial toll on the New Mexico Health Care Authority, Secretary Kari Armijo told lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee on Monday.

The bill, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” or H.R.1, imposed new paperwork requirementson roughly 460,000 New Mexicans who receive SNAP assistance and placed new costs on state agencies that oversee the program, Armijo said. The new paperwork requirements went into effect in May and require SNAP recipients to provide additional documentation regarding their income and expenses.

That requirement has resulted in a 16-fold increase in records SNAP recipients send to HCA caseworkers, along with an 81% increase in eligibility verifications that state workers are now required to conduct, according to new data Armijo released Monday.

“The impacts of H.R.1 are not just policy impacts or financial impacts,” Armijo told lawmakers. “They are workload impacts for our agency. We have to equate all of this work into tasks and a frontline workforce that can manage those tasks.”

In addition to the increased workload, the spending bill, which President Donald Trump signed in July 2025, increased the share the state is required to pay for SNAP administration from 50% of costs to 75%, which imposed an additional $6.7 million on the authority.

The authority is anticipating additional costs as more provisions of the bill go into effect next year. As a result, Armijo’s budget request seeks a $14.1 million increase in recurring funding for the authority’s Income Support Division, which administers SNAP and other programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The requested funding for the upcoming state fiscal year — $1.56 billion — amounts to a roughly 11% increase over the division’s previous budget.

Armijo requested an additional $5 million in recurring funding dedicated to New Mexico food banks, which are seeing increased demand due amid rising grocery prices andat least 18,000 New Mexicans losing SNAP since H.R. 1 went into effect.

The Legislature, in a special session shortly after the bill went into effect last year, approved $8 million for food banksin a one-time appropriation, but Armijo noted that the food banks are still receiving “a lot of demand” and that funding for them is needed on a recurring basis.

Armijo’s presentation Monday related only to the authority’s budget requests for the Income Support Division and two other divisions. Armijo will provide a separate budget presentation in the coming weeks regarding H.R.1 impacts on Medicaid, the low-income health insurance program, which the authority also oversees.