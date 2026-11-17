The U.S. Senate on Monday evening voted to advance a permitting reform bill, of which U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) is a key sponsor, toward a final floor vote.

The chamber voted 70-27 in favor of ending debate on an amendment to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act that Heinrich and his bipartisan group of three fellow senators introduced last Saturday, which they said aimed to address tribal opposition to the bill.

The vote clears the way for the U.S. Senate to take a final vote on the bill as early as this week. If passed, it would head to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill, also called BAAJA, seeks to unsnag a wide array of energy projects, from natural gas pipelines to solar arrays, from years of federal permitting bureaucracy and delays due to litigation, as well as ensure data center developers are liable for energy costs the centers impose on power grids.

The bill has drawn widespread criticism, especially among environmental and tribal groups who say the bill weakens bedrock environmental and historic preservation protections. Many of Heinrich’s fellow Democrats have also expressed opposition, including fellow members of the New Mexico congressional delegation.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) voted “no” on Monday evening along with 26 other Democrats. That marked his second vote in opposition of the bill.

Tribal groups including the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents 19 pueblos in New Mexico, have sent members to Washington, D.C. to lobby against the bill. In a video posted to social media on Monday evening, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) joined several local Pueblo governors on the U.S. Capitol steps urging senators to vote against advancing the bill.

The U.S. Senate’s first procedural BAAJA vote passed by a similar margin last week. In the days since, more prominent groups and national figures have weighed in on the debate.

On Thursday, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, the nation’s largest federation of labor unions, endorsed the bill as a “critical first step towards meeting the moment on affordability, jobs, and environment.”

But environmental groups have continued expressing opposition. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, speaking this week at an international climate-focused conference in Turkey, said passing the bill would be a “serious mistake” that would give the fossil fuel industry even more license to pollute the earth.

In remarks reported by the Guardian, Gore said Congress should wait until January to consider the bill, when newly elected Democratic majorities take office, enabling “the new balance of power in the US government to do a much better job.”