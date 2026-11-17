The state Department of Workforce Solutions announced Monday that it awarded $250,000 in contracts to expand youth internship programs.

The funding, via a $270,000 appropriation earlier this year from the Legislature, follows a request for proposals by DWS for youth-based internship programs to serve youth ages 16-24.

Lawmakers this year have consistently focused on the statewide issue of youth engagement, particularly in the aftermath of an April Legislative Finance Committee report that found approximately 32,000 New Mexicans between the ages of 16 and 24 neither work nor go to school.

Future Focused Education, an Albuquerque-based secondary education nonprofit, will receive $187,500 for its ‘X3’ paid internship program for high school and early college-age students. The awarded funds will help students in the X3 program get hands-on experience and mentorship in the healthcare, behavioral health and agriculture career fields, DWS said in a news release.

According to Future Focused Education, the X3 internship program has 2,140 active internships with 229 employer partners.

“Paid internships do more than prepare young people for careers,” Kim Lanoy-Sandoval, executive director of Future Focused Education, said in a statement. “They give them the chance to discover their potential, build meaningful connections, and contribute to the communities they call home. “

Santa Fe Public Schools received $62,500 from DWS to provide additional internships through the district’s Work-Based Learning Program, available for junior and senior high school students. Students in the program will earn $15.40 per hour, increasing to $17.50 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2027, according to the news release.

“This investment creates meaningful opportunities for our students to connect what they learn in the classroom with real-world career experiences,” Christine Griffin, SFPS superintendent, said in a statement.

DWS added that student interns in the program will also receive additional support, including transportation and child care assistance, as well as financial literacy resources.

“By bringing educators, employers and workforce partners together, we are investing in young people while helping businesses build the skilled workforce they need to grow and succeed,” DWS Secretary Sarita Nair said in a statement