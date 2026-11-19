The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s ruling that required the Federal Emergency Management Agency to compensate northern New Mexico residents for the emotional toll of the state’s largest-ever wildfire.

Two judges on the three-member panel determined that legislation Congress enacted to compensate victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in 2022 did not clearly direct FEMA to pay fire victims for emotional distress they suffered as a result of the fire.

The roughly 534-square-mile wildfire in northern New Mexico resulted from two botched prescribed burns on federal land in 2022. Congress later that year passed the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act that directed FEMA to oversee a $5.45 billion compensation fundfor fire victims.

But FEMA officials determined shortly after they launched the wildfire claims process that the new funding could not go toward noneconomic damages.

Attorneys representing more than 1,000 fire victims sued FEMA in federal court in 2023, arguing that the law Congress enacted intended FEMA to pay victims for both economic damages, such as burned homes, and noneconomic damages, akin to pain and suffering.

Noneconomic damage compensation is particularly important for low-income fire victims, their lawyers contend, because they often stand to gain little from the compensation program otherwise.

New Mexico U.S. District Court Judge James Browning, who has since retired, twice ruled in fire victims’ favor, most recently in a 142-page ruling in July 2025. He urged FEMA to quickly allow noneconomic damage payments, citing the years-long delay some victims had already experienced awaiting compensation.

But attorneys for FEMA appealed the rulingto the 10th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals in September 2025.

In the majority’s ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge David Ebel wrote that Browning applied too lax a standard in his determination that Congress intended for fire victims to receive noneconomic damages.

The legislation does not contain “clear and unequivocal” language allowing such payments, he wrote. He also determined that Congress could not have intended noneconomic damages to be paid through a claims process designed to quickly compensate victims by establishing a 180-day deadline for FEMA to make payment offers.

In her dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn McHugh argued that the law is written “in expansive, inclusive terms” allowing for noneconomic damages, and that calculating such harms is no more difficult than assessing damage to acequia systemsor calculating payments for lost subsistence from hunting or fishing.

Attorney Antonia Roybal-Mack, one of the victims’ lawyers, said in a phone interview Tuesday that she believes the majority judges misunderstood key aspects of the claims process and that victims’ attorneys will file a “motion to reconsider” before potentially appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers also intend to request that New Mexico’s congressional delegation amend the law to make clear that noneconomic damage payments are allowable. Doing so would require approval from both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump, Roybal-Mack said, but would be a “very simple fix.”

Earlier this week, community advocates for fire victims sent the state’s congressional delegation a letter with 165 signatures that makes a similar request.

“The federal government should not be spending taxpayer dollars to litigate against New Mexico families over what it means to be made ‘whole,’” the letter reads.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), one of the legislation’s main sponsors, did not address in a Wednesday statement to Source NM whether he would consider amending the law. But he said he “remains focused on ensuring FEMA fulfills its responsibility to New Mexico fire victims, expedites outstanding total loss claims, and gets money out the door without further delay.”

The law’s other sponsor, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment.

Officials from FEMA also did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment about the ruling.

Brian Colón, whose firm Singleton Schreiber also sued FEMA, said he will continue to fight for equitable distribution of the compensation fund in line with what he believes the legislation allows.

“We are going to appeal this decision. We are going to work with Congress, and we’re going to make sure our clients get that full compensation,” he said. “We’re not stopping until they do.”