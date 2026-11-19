The Emmy-award winning sci-fi television series Pluribus will return to New Mexico to film its second season, the state Film Office announced on Thursday.

The show, from Apple TV, marks writer and director Vince Gilligan’s third for Albuquerque, following “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” the latter which he co-created. He also wrote and directed the Netflix film, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was made in Albuquerque as well.

Gilligan, Film Office Director Steve Graham said in a statement, “found his creative family in New Mexico and has used our landscapes as a setting for making great stories for nearly 20 years.”

Pluribus, in a nutshell, tells the story of “the most miserable person on Earth,” (Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn), who “must save the world from happiness.” For a little more context, the New York Times in reviewing season 1, notes that “something” has happened and now “suddenly the human race is not what it once was.” Except for Carol, “the cynical author of a best-selling series of cheesy romantasy novels, who finds herself left outside this change and fighting to save humanity.”

In a news release, the Film Office said the show’s second season, the timing for which has not been announced, is expected to employ more than 500 New Mexico crew members, 100 New Mexico actors and stunt performers and 800 New Mexico background actors. The first season won six Emmy Awards, including for Seehorn as lead actress (she also won a Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award for the role), along with writing for a drama series, original main title theme music, production design, picture editing and sound mixing.

The Film Office in August produced a report acknowledging a drop in film and television production in New Mexico and nationally. New Mexico offers a film production tax credit, which a study presented to state lawmakers in May found generates pennies on the dollar for every dollar the state invests.