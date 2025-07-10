The best new albums out July 11

It's Friday, and as of the stroke of midnight, following a 16-year absence, Clipse has returned. Malice and Pusha T have released a number of solo projects since that time, but the rap duo made up of two brothers from Virginia Beach is finally back together with new album, Let God Sort Em Out, and we can't help but be excited.

But that's not the only major comeback from a beloved duo today. The Swell Season — the pairing of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, the Oscar-winning stars of the 2007 film Once — has released Forward, which also happens to be that band's first album in 16 years.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and WNXP's Celia Gregory dive into these two albums, plus Wet Leg's knockout sophomore record and a few more releases on this new music Friday.

Listen to the show below and then scroll down to our long list and soak in all the new music glory.

The Starting Five

Alice Backham / Wet Leg.

Our hosts share the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

💿 Wet Leg, moisturizer (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Blondie, Lorde

💿 The Swell Season, Forward (Stream)

RIYL: Christian Lee Hutson, Iron & Wine

💿 Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out (Stream)

RIYL: Clipse, Benny The Butcher

💿 Allo Darlin', Bright Nights (Stream)

RIYL: Courtney Barnett, Cat Power

💿 Burna Boy, No Sign of Weakness (Stream)

RIYL: Wizkid, 21 Savage

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast.

The Lightning Round

Robert Adam Mayer / Open Mike Eagle

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿Justin Bieber, SWAG

💿 Ólafur Arnalds & Talos, A Dawning

💿 Martha, Standing Where It All Began - Singles and B-Sides 2012-2025

💿 Open Mike Eagle, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited

💿 Petey USA, The Yips

💿 Tony Njoku, All Our Knives Are Always Sharp

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Jørgen Nordby / Allo Darlin

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

81355 (BLESS), Bad Dogs

Che, Rest In Bass

Saekyi, LOST IN AMERICA

Loe Shimmy, Rockstar Junkie

Electronic/Out There

Charlotte De Witte, Charlotte De Witte

Jackie-O Motherf*****, Flags of the Sacred Harp (20th Anniversary)

Leo Luchini, Slug It Out

Lewis Fautzi, Unwritten Chapters

Midwife + Matt Jencik, Never Die

Molly Joyce, State Change

Nicolas Bougaïeﬀ, Sunday Summer

Raz Ohara, Memories Of Tomorrow

Reid Willis, Reliquary

Rollo Doherty, Strings EP

Sarah Sommers, VIVID

North Not South, Shifting Dunes EP

Marina Mello, Deságua

Barry Can't Swim, Loner

Patricia Wolf, Hrafnamynd

Global

Africa Express, Africa Express presents... Bahidorá

Paloma Mami, CODiGOS DE MUNEKA

Plunky & Oneness of Juju, Made Through Ritual

Jazz

Dom Salvador, DOM SALVADOR JID024

Olga Amelchenko, Howling Silence

Qur'an Shaheed, Pulse

Dino Saluzzi, El Viejo Caminante

Fuubutsushi, Columbia Deluxe

Kokoroko, Tuff Times Never Last

Nate Mercereau, Josh Johnson and Carlos Niño, Openness Trio

Pop

Cian Ducrot, Little Dreaming

Dean Lewis, The Epilogue (Deluxe)

Fly By Midnight, The Fastest Times of Our Lives

Petey USA, The Yips

Jessica Winter, My First Album

Country/Folk/Americana

Brent Cobb & The Fixin's, Ain't Rocked in a While

Sam Williams, Act II: COUNTRYSTAR

Tami Neilson, Neon Cowgirl

Tanner Usrey, These Days

Winterpills, Winterpills (20th Anniversary Edition)

Ketch Secor, Story The Crow Told Me

Murry Hammond, Trail Songs of the Deep

Noah Cyrus, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME

Poor Creature, All Smiles Tonight

The Wildmans, Longtime Friend

R&B/Soul

Alina Bzhezhinska & Tulshi, Whispers of Rain

GIVĒON, BELOVED

Harvey Scales, Trying To Survive (Reissue)

Leroi Conroy, A Tiger's Tale

Rock/Alt/Indie

Brutus VIII, Do It For the Money

Cosmorat, POOSHKA

Flooding, Object 1

Half Japanese, Adventure

Jethro Tull, Still Living in the Past (5xCD)

Joey Waronker & Pete Min, King King

Mark Stewart, The Fateful Symmetry

N8NOFACE & Chico Mann, As Of Right Now

Pat Hatt, Pat Hatt

Somerset Thrower, Take Only What You Need to Survive

Split Chain, motionblur

The Kinks, The Journey Part 3

Vinnie Stigma, The Outlaw Vinnie Stigma

Aunt Katrina, This Hear is Slowly Killing Me

Autocamper, What Do You Do All Day?

Gina Birch, Trouble

Gwenno, Utopia

Jake Minch, George

Mal Blum, The Villain

Midnight Rodeo, Chaos Era

Mike Polizze, Around Sound

Sister., Two Birds

sunking, I DON'T LIKE MY TELEPHONE

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Celia Gregory, WNXP

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

