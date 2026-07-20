How the Trump administration's new rules could affect international students

Updated July 21, 2026 at 10:56 PM MDT

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New visa restrictions could make it harder for international students to study in the U.S., in another example of how the Trump administration's goals for cutting immigration are at odds with the aims of American higher education.

The Department of Homeland Security says it's cracking down on foreign students who intentionally take a long time to earn their degrees. It's adding strict time limits to student visas and restricting how international students transfer schools or change their study plans.

The rule announced last week could have a big impact on college campuses, where international students can make up as much as a fifth of the student body. Foreign students bring diversity and alternative worldviews, and they contribute heavily to colleges' financial health — they don't qualify for federal aid, so many pay full tuition. They also help fuel American innovation in a countless number of fields, in graduate programs, Ph.D. programs and research positions.

"What is at stake is frankly the preeminence of American higher education," says Fanta Aw, the executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators. She called the move misguided and unnecessary bureaucracy. "At a time when there's increased competition, we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot every single time."

What's behind the changes?

This new rule eliminating what's known as a "duration of status" is part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on immigration.

In a statement, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said the change will strengthen national security and cut down on what he called "forever students," who intentionally take a long time to finish their degrees.

"This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home," he said in the statement.

Historically, students or scholars on F or J visas could stay in the country as long as they were making progress in their academic program, enrolling in a minimum number of classes and avoiding legal trouble. So although the Department of Homeland Security cites rampant abuse in the student visa process as the driving force behind the rule change, there aren't clear numbers on students purposefully perpetually enrolling to remain in the country.

The department does publish data on what it calls a "Suspected In-Country Overstay," and in 2024, that rate was 2.45% of the more than 1.4 million students and exchange visitors who held student visas.

Under this new rule, most international students will be admitted to the U.S. for a fixed period — up to four years. If they need more time, which many of them likely will, students will have to apply for an extension and pay a fee. The new rule also says international students cannot change majors or transfer schools in their first year. It also cuts the post-graduation grace period, the time these visa holders have to leave the country, from 60 days to 30 days. That means less time for recent grads to find work, update their visa status and stay in America.

While universities worry the new rule could affect programs that often take far longer than four years, like medical programs or Ph.D.s, Jessica Vaughan, who leads policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank that advocates for fewer immigrants, says this is an important change.

"The government needs an opportunity to check in on what people are doing and potentially re-vet them or review their circumstances," she says. That way, we can "make sure that they are still going to qualify to remain here."

How might this affect enrollment?

The policy change goes into effect in mid-September. Most fall programs in the U.S. will have already started, so returning and first-year students will already have received their visas.

For those currently using F or J visas, the length of their visas will automatically update to four years starting from the start date of this new rule.

It's future enrollment that could take a hit. Already this past academic year, U.S. colleges saw big declines in international student enrollment at graduate programs compared with the year before. That followed the Trump administration's travel bans and visa processing disruptions, in addition to billions of dollars in cuts to university research grants — and attacks on higher education more broadly.

Critics of the policy say the new restrictions on switching programs and changing majors also undercut one of the key selling points of the U.S. higher education system: as a place where students come to explore and find themselves — adding a double major, switching programs, minoring in subjects they didn't know existed.

College concerns

When the Department of Homeland Security proposed the rule change, it received more than 20,000 public comments, many of which were from colleges and universities saying the change would cause major disruptions for their international students — both current and prospective. "A fixed period of stay would add expense, delay, and uncertainty for nearly every international Ph.D. student and J[-1] research scholar and professor at Vanderbilt University," the provost of that private research university in Nashville, Tenn., wrote. "The average time to completion for a Ph.D. student is just over 5.75 years. Under the proposed rule, nearly every one of the 528 international doctoral students at our institution … would face the very real possibility of an interrupted education."

Oklahoma State University campuses flagged a number of programs that extend beyond four years, including veterinary medicine. Other schools tried to communicate the various reasons that students might not complete their degrees in four years, or outlined the negative economic and workforce impacts.

Now that the rule is final, schools are scrambling to figure out what it will mean for their international student offices, their Ph.D. programs and admissions. Carnegie Mellon University, a private research university in Pittsburgh with a large portion of international students, is planning a town hall for the fall semester to answer questions from the campus community about the change.

"We know changes can cause uncertainty and anxiety," the announcement says, "and we want students and scholars to know that we are here to support you."

Edited by Nirvi Shah

Visual design and development by LA Johnson

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