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COMIC: Temps are predicted to hit 106 in Egypt this week. How do people stay cool?

NPR | By Malaka Gharib
Published July 25, 2026 at 6:05 AM MDT
Malaka Gharib/NPR

My dad, who lives in Cairo, told me the heat this summer has been punishing.

I asked how hot it was. He said 39 degrees.

"What's that in Fahrenheit?" I wondered.

He said "Hot!"

I looked it up. It's 102. And next week's forecast: a high of 106.

In the '90s, when I was in elementary school, I'd spend my summers with my dad. Back then, air conditioners weren't as ubiquitous as they are now. It was hot, but I coped. In this age of extreme heat, i wonder: How are Egyptians getting by?

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Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the digital editor of the NPR podcast Life Kit.
See stories by Malaka Gharib