Israeli settlers beat Palestinians and a U.S. photojournalist in West Bank attacks

Masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians as they were harvesting olives in the occupied West Bank on Friday, injuring several people including an American photojournalist.

The Washington Post said photographer Heidi Levine was reporting in the West Bank, wearing a protective vest clearly marked as "press," when she was beaten.

"Today I was brutally attacked," Levine said in a video filmed at a hospital. "We saw in the distance, in the hilltop, I would say at least 50 masked men, slingshots. And when they came running down, I was attacked, pushed to the ground." She said "they just kept kicking me and kicking me." They also tore her cameras and phone off her.

She said medical workers rushed her in an ambulance to a hospital. Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a statement Levine has received medical care and is safe.

"We are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities," Murray said.

Leo Correa / AP Israeli soldiers move toward a Palestinian man lying wounded on a road after they shot him following a settler attack on Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, Friday.

Israeli police issued a statement acknowledging reports that a foreign journalist was injured and said it would investigate the incident and "bring those involved to justice."

The Post said the attack happened when Palestinians were trying to gather their olive harvest. It said settlers set Palestinian olive groves on fire and hurled stones using slingshots.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian volunteers douse an olive tree set on fire along with a Palestinian-owned vehicle, reportedly by Israeli settlers, near the village of Turmus Ayya, north of the city of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday.

At least six people were injured in two attacks in the West Bank town of Abu Falah, outside Ramallah, on Friday, The Associated Press reported citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The attacks came as groups of Israeli settlers have stepped up their assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank. They also follow another attack earlier this month, when Israelis beat Agence France-Presse photojournalist Jaafar Ashtiyeh, as he was covering settler violence against Palestinian olive farmers in the West Bank.

Sara Qudah of the Committee to Protect Journalists said Levine's beating was not an isolated incident for journalists covering the West Bank olive harvest. "It's part of a disturbing pattern of violence and harassment against journalists regardless of their nationalities," she said. She added that the attackers have no reason to fear consequences because Israeli authorities have failed to stop them.

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