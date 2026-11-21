LOS ANGELES — The man accused of sparking last year's deadly Palisades Fire was found guilty of arson charges Friday after his first federal case earlier this year ended in a mistrial.

Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up Jan. 7, becoming one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people as it incinerated entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Malibu.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson. The scope of the first charge was narrowed to only include the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second addresses the Palisades Fire. He was convicted on both charges.

With little apparent reaction, Rinderknecht gave his attorneys hugs before leaving the courtroom. The verdict was delivered on the third day of deliberation.

Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in LA, said the verdict was a "testament of the hard work" his team put into the case. He said he was "intimately familiar" with the strength of the evidence and was happy with the jury that convicted Rinderknecht.

Rinderknecht's attorney Steve Haney said in a statement they were disappointed in the verdict but respected the jury process.

"After a lengthy deliberation, they clearly gave this case a great deal of consideration," Haney said. Regarding an appeal, he said they would review all the options at the right time.

Rinderknecht is set to be sentenced March 17, 2027. Each count carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors continued to pursue the case after Rinderknecht's first jury deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of acquittal after a two-week trial in June. They dropped a third charge of timber set afire when they filed a new indictment for the retrial. Essayli said he believed the first jury acted improperly and appeared to consider things in their decision that weren't presented as evidence during the trial.

Juror says Rinderknecht's own testimony pointed to a guilty verdict

U.S. Attorney's Office / AP FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Jonathan Rinderknecht.

Juror No. 3, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Cameron, said he was the only person who felt Rinderknecht was not guilty at the start of deliberations. Another person was undecided, and the rest of the 10 jurors believed Rinderknecht was guilty.

"It took a lot for me to be convinced otherwise," he said. "After listening to every single point, I do now agree that he's guilty."

Cameron said he initially had concerns about a technical review conducted by a defense expert witness, who argued the government had gotten the origin area of the fire wrong. He said there was a "lack of information" presented to the jury about the technical review.

In the end, it was Rinderknecht's own testimony that was the strongest piece of evidence pointing to a guilty verdict, he said.

"Stating that he was up on the hill, didn't smell a fire, didn't see fireworks … no one else was on the hill that night," Cameron said.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht had been 'mad at everything'

During the second trial, prosecutors presented a more tightly organized case that presented digital forensic data, expert testimony and Rinderknecht's state of mind in the hours leading up to the fire. They did not focus as much on his resentment toward the rich and powerful to present the crime as arson motivated by "societal revenge" like they previously did.

Prosecutors zeroed in on evidence placing him at the fire's origin area, such as photographs that showed his car parked at the base of a trail leading up to where the fire started and cellphone tower data pointing to his movement on the hill. Fire detection camera images showed the time window the blaze ignited, and experts eliminated any other source of ignition that night, including fireworks.

They established that Rinderknecht was acting erratic and angry in the hours leading up to the fire through the testimony of Uber passengers and texts sent to his girlfriend at the time.

"He was mad at everything, and frustrated," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams.

After the fire began, Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times as he walked down the hill. Prosecutors presented the video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling. As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT: "Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?"

These were part of an alibi Rinderknecht was trying to create for himself, prosecutors said.

They also presented extensive testimony on how fire investigators determined the Palisades Fire was a holdover fire from the initial blaze Rinderknecht sparked.

Defense argues fire's origin is unproven

Haney cast doubt on the government's case, saying the fire scene could have been compromised because the area was publicly accessible until the Palisades Fire started Jan. 7.

The defense called their own expert witnesses, including a retired fire investigator for the U.S. Forest Service who argued the fire origin area was different from what the government concluded.

Prosecutors attacked the fire investigator during cross examination and at one point accused him of perjury, alleging he did not disclose all records related to the case. The judge ultimately rejected prosecutors' request to strike his testimony.

Haney argued the government could not conclusively say there was no one else by the fire ignition point that night because of missing cell data records, and pointed to a neighbor's testimony that he saw a group of teenagers running away from the direction of the trailhead.

He told jurors to disregard any evidence related to Rinderknecht's character, such as his angry text messages, because they were "evidence of the man, not evidence of the act."

Finally, Haney presented an alternate explanation for what ignited the fire — fireworks. Multiple witnesses, including two neighbors and a local firefighter, all said they heard a loud bang or explosion from the direction of the hill the fire purportedly started on.

In the thousands of images of the evening collected from cameras in the area, none showed fireworks in the sky above the hill where the fire started, prosecutors said.

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