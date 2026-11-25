Artificial intelligence is here to help with Black Friday.

This weekend, 59% of consumers plan on using AI to support their winter shopping, according to the National Retail Federation .

But AI has proven one way it is not unlike humans: It makes mistakes. The stakes of those hallucinations are much higher when your wallet – and holiday unwrapping memories – are on the line. These tools also become better shoppers when you hand over personal data, which also means giving up more information on your private life to massive tech companies.

Here are some tips – and notes of caution – before using AI as your personal holiday shopper.

Treat AI searches like a conversation with a kid

Traditional online shopping is about search terms and the infinite product scroll. AI is meant to be a conversation.

Unlike shopping on a retail website, AI platforms are designed to look more like texting apps. Prompt bars on these platforms sit on the bottom of the page, inviting a back and forth chat between user and bot about what to buy.

After all, it can be hard to know what keyword to plug in to shop for uncle before the Christmas exchange. AI instead allows for search based on a vibe – like describing that uncle's hobbies and personal style. If a shopper wants to buy a suitcase to support their uncle's European travel dreams, this makes it easier to narrow down the options.

"You can say if that bag is overstuffed, will it fit under the seat on JetBlue?" says Emily Pfeiffer, a principal analyst at Forrester who advises retailers and brands on digital commerce strategy, including for AI. "Don't give me the dimensions," she advises, "Tell me if it will suit my use case."

Pfeiffer cautions that even though AI is able to think through these nuanced shopping criteria, it works better with more hand holding.

"It's best if you imagine that it's a young child who will probably misinterpret your request," Pfeiffer said. "You want to be as specific and clear as possible."

AI Agents can shop for you. Be careful what you give them

Newer AI models can do more than talk and brainstorm. They can handle shopping tasks.

If shoppers are, for example, worried about holiday shipments arriving on time, AI can monitor an email inbox in order to track packages, even messaging a late shipper on the shopper's behalf. Beyond just suggesting a gift, agents can do the actual buying (with your money).

These are useful features, but require granting access to sensitive personal data, such as an inbox or credit card. One of the first questions Meta's AI agent platform Muse asks is if the user would like to connect their email and calendar.

Meta says its AI is highly secure. Everyone is assigned their own AI agent and the company promises that information shoppers share with it is kept private. Particularly sensitive information like credit card numbers, they say, are held separately and never viewed directly by the AI.

Yet Meta also has long been accused of violating user privacy, as in a 2022 case about improperly sharing user data . Meta did not admit to wrongdoing but settled for about $725 million.

Beyond Meta, there are cases of AI jumping guardrails that programmers set for it. Users have also reported their AI agents acting without their consent, such as sending their home address to a buyer from Facebook Marketplace and booking a hotel .

Philip Bruno, chief strategy and growth officer with ACI Worldwide, says he would share what he's shopping for with AI, but warns to be more careful with personal information.

"I'm cooking for a family of four. That is fine to be able to say," Bruno says. "I would be very careful about payment information."

On that note, experts caution shoppers to be careful with other people's information. It's easy to give most AIs loads of information about your father while brainstorming his gift. Know AI agents can also use this to build profiles of the shopper's friends and family . Being illusive and not specifying who you're shopping for during the brainstorming can help.

Just like for humans, it takes time for AI to find the best deals

One major selling point for using AI agents is that they can check multiple websites and compare prices, bringing them for human review all in one spot. That does not mean the first price it shows you is the best one.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about AI is that it somehow sees everything," Pfeiffer says. "That's just false. It gets you the best answer it can as quickly as possible."

AI agents still need time to hunt for deals. Many will often let shoppers watch along as they browse the web, rather than relying on preset knowledge.

This automating can also mean time savings for the user. Agents often can run in the background 24/7.

If users are in no particular holiday rush, they can leave the AI to continue shopping for weeks or even months, only sending a notice when a price drops into a budget friendly range.

Just know these agents don't always have access to every website. Amazon, for example, blocks Muse, arguing Meta did not alert Amazon of plans and that agents did not identify themselves while browsing.

Check the AI's work

For all the advances since ChatGPT's launch four years ago, AI still hallucinates and makes mistakes.

Visa recently released a report warning buyers to beware of AI shoppers. It tested different AI models and found they failed to recommend a product that met a customer's needs in 42% of test runs – more than half of those still recommended a product that didn't match.

That provides even more reason to click through and read up on whatever potential gift an AI recommends to make sure it's what shoppers want.

Otherwise people may find themselves turning back to that same AI agent for help making a return.



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