SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Producer Matt Ozug is here with me in studio. We have a story that is, I gather, about Thanksgiving leftovers and an American icon. Is that right?

MATT OZUG, BYLINE: That's right, Scott. I know you love a good yarn. Well, this one has got it all - invention, post war design and actual tons of frozen turkey.

DETROW: I love frozen turkey the most out of all those things.

OZUG: (Laughter) Well, how about 260 tons of it? That is how much turkey was going back and forth on refrigerated railcars in 1953...

(SOUNDBITE OF TRAIN HORN)

OZUG: ...Because Swanson's frozen foods has grossly overestimated how many birds they could sell for Thanksgiving.

DETROW: Uh-oh.

OZUG: Yeah. But one guy, Gerry Thomas - this is how the story goes - he's a company salesman. And he doesn't see soon-to-be-spoiled meat. He sees opportunity. See, Thomas is a military veteran. He remembers mess kit eating. And he's just been on a plane where he's been served a meal on a tray with three compartments - one for meat, one for starch, one for veggies. And in that moment, he puts it all together.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANGELIC VOCALIZING)

OZUG: And you know what he invents?

DETROW: Is it - (whispering) is it the TV dinner?

OZUG: It's the TV dinner.

DETROW: He did it.

OZUG: Yeah. That is the legend. But I wanted to get to the bottom of what's really behind that? It seems kind of incredible, right?

DETROW: You know, inspiration strikes in extreme ways at times, but it also feels like a really good story that perhaps a salesperson would come up with to sell a product.

OZUG: Right. It's a good yarn, like I said. OK, here's someone who agrees with you that maybe it's a little too tidy.

MEGAN ELIAS: I'm Megan Elias. I'm the Winiarski Curator of Food and Wine History at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

OZUG: And at the Smithsonian, they've got this display across from Julia Child's actual kitchen. They have...

ELIAS: ...A TV dinner tray from Swanson.

OZUG: It's that iconic. It's in the Smithsonian. But, you know, like I said, Elias, she's got her doubts about this origin story. For one, she says Thomas, you know, he's a salesman. He doesn't know the science of how to turn those frozen turkeys into a meal.

DETROW: True.

OZUG: But you know who does know? Women specifically, because in the 1950s, there is a whole generation of women who have been trained as home economists working in the food industry.

ELIAS: Men usually have the creative jobs - right? - the so-called creative jobs, you know, marketing and advertising. And women were in those test kitchens, wearing lab coats and aprons.

OZUG: Basically, Elias is saying food origin stories in general, they tend to be kind of murky. You know, everyone experiments with their food. Kids play with their food. And the tech existed to make these frozen dinners. So all the elements are there, but the exact origin story - eh.

ELIAS: It's possible that he had the idea, oh, I wish - right? - we could do something with these turkeys. And what about a turkey dinner?

DETROW: Is there anybody out there with a counterpoint? Are there Gerry Thomas defenders out there who say he is the hero of the story?

OZUG: Yeah. I mean, there are people who say, no, there could be some truth to it. Here's Laura Shapiro. She's a culinary historian.

LAURA SHAPIRO: One version of the origin story - which is that the Swanson company is sitting there surrounded by mountains of frozen turkey. What are they going to do with it? - that has some plausibility.

OZUG: Shapiro and Elias agree. There was this tech there waiting to be used because of World War II.

SHAPIRO: After the war, you have all this machinery up and running. But no longer can you, like, cook the hamburgers, put them in a can, process it, send it to a foxhole where somebody's going to happily eat them. No, that's not going to happen anymore.

OZUG: It's not going to happen, but people tried. Even before the TV dinner, there was something called the frigid dinner. Yeah, yum, right?

DETROW: (Laughter).

OZUG: People didn't love that.

DETROW: Yeah.

OZUG: Not only a bad name, but these early attempts didn't taste very good. Swanson, though, when they got rolling on this, they had a few things going for them. They're a huge company, national name recognition, and they had money.

SHAPIRO: Because they're a big national company, they have a ton of money. So they do this huge national advertising campaign. This product shows up everywhere. They themselves name their marketing campaign Operation Smash.

DETROW: I mean, it seems like it was a smash, right? We are talking about it all of these decades later. It's in the Smithsonian. It became - I feel like it became a key part of '50s and '60s culture.

OZUG: Totally. And Shapiro says, you know what they did that was also a smash hit? They had a killer name.

DETROW: Yeah.

SHAPIRO: I think the name was just meant to project you into that wonderful American future where TV would be in all of our lives.

OZUG: Yeah, and it's a smash hit. They sell their first TV dinner in 1954 - Thanksgiving turkey, cornbread, stuffing, peas and sweet potatoes - for 98 cents.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: A delicious, new difference in frozen dinner.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Swanson TV turkey dinners.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: It's the new Swanson three course...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Swanson announces new three course...

OZUG: OK, but Shapiro agrees about this origin story, the birds on the train. You know, she says, these things are almost always a team effort.

SHAPIRO: Way back, there was probably a home economist, a woman who had been trained in working with food and working in commercial kitchens, and she knew how to put recipes together that would work under these circumstances, i.e., to be frozen, to be reheated. Somebody knew how to do that.

DETROW: Are there any other names in this story, though? Are there any particular people that we do know played a role in this?

OZUG: We've got one, Scott. Here's Elias.

ELIAS: There's one particular food scientist, Betty Cronin, who's associated with this particular dinner, with the turkey dinner. She - I found one picture of her. She was a snappy dresser, so I can tell you that. From her obituary, there's very little in there. She had no children. She had a companion of 50 years.

OZUG: So we don't have a ton to go on. We couldn't speak to Cronin or any of her heirs to the TV dinner legacy. But we know she was a bacteriologist working at Swanson, so she would have been the one to know how to make sure the food tastes good, that it was safe, that all those components cooked at the same time, which is actually really hard to do.

DETROW: So it is fair to say that this was a big team effort.

OZUG: Yeah. I mean, I think, like, all of these things, like, there are a lot of people behind the scenes. And Gerry Thomas, the salesman, you know, he's had his flowers. He is remembered as the guy who thought up the TV dinner. So I'm here for a little justice for Betty Cronin.

DETROW: OK.

OZUG: And you know what, Scott? As luck would have it, she talked to NPR way back in 1989 on the 35th anniversary of the TV dinner.

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BETTY CRONIN: Televisions are really just coming into their own. I mean, after the war, most homes didn't have TVs. And the people who had them, they seemed to not want to leave them. And so he came up with the idea that maybe we should figure out a dinner that people could eat while they watched them and call them TV dinners.

OZUG: And the rest...

DETROW: There you go.

OZUG: Yeah, the rest is history. Americans would go on to buy billions of dollars worth of those dinners. The TV dinner is - just becomes part of this sea change in how we cook and eat and where we eat. But, you know, Scott, before we go, the one thing that both Elias and Shapiro said they found so ironic in all of this, it's that the TV dinner, with all its speed and efficiency, should be in any way remembered as part of this holiday that is all about spending time with food and family and cooking and eating together.

DETROW: And not sitting in front of the TV mindlessly kind of scratching your fork and not looking at each other.

OZUG: Exactly. So I hope you and all our listeners get time to do that this Thanksgiving.

DETROW: NPR's Matt Ozug. Thank you so much for this history of the TV dinner.

OZUG: Thank you, Scott. It was fun.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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