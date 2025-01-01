Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on KANW-2

Hosted by award-winning journalist David Greene, former host of NPR’s Morning Edition, Sports in America dives deep into the personal and transformative moments that shape athletes, coaches, parents, and fans alike. Each week, David brings his passion for storytelling to in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports – from the star who hits the game winner at the buzzer, to the dedicated parent shuttling their kids to practice, to the fans whose lives are touched by the game.