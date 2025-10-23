Class 40: For What It's Worth

Many of the most common entertainment law disputes involve well-known and easily-recognized persons. And the growing presence of social media will make this issue even more important as society tries to balance the rise of sprawling virtual communities with desires for privacy. It is said that fame is fleeting, but that longevity results in interesting legal cases as individuals attempt to control their own existential persona—not wanting to be appropriated (or misappropriated) or cited without permission. Such litigation has included many entertainers across cultural art forms.