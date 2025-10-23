Class 42: Who's in the Band?

Given how hard it is to become known, all bands zealously guard their names, using a variety of legal means to secure their trademarks and other forms of intellectual property, so as not to dilute their performance identities without service mark protection or other means to prohibit unfair exploitation. Virtually all groups morph and change identities over time, in part as new members come and go, leading to legal disputes over who owned the naming rights and legal control of many well-known bands.