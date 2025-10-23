© 2025 KANW
The Law of Rock and Roll

Class 57: Blurred Lines and Stealing Song Styles

Published October 23, 2025 at 10:41 AM MDT

The late, great Marvin Gaye’s children brought a copyright infringement suit against several artists involved in the popular Blurred Lines song, in essence claiming the songwriting team had copied the “style” and “feel” of their father’s Got to Give It Up. So far, they have won, big. There are also international laws concerning copyright infringement, as when the conservative New Zealand National Party lost a copyright case to Eminem for more than $500,000.

