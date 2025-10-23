Class 61: Antitrust, Concert Tours and the Shapeshifting of Live Entertainment
In the year 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice approved a merger between the two largest live music businesses—to be governed by a complex consent decree setting out the division of labor under which the large concert promoting Live Nation and the huge ticket-seller Ticketmaster could organize their mammoth enterprise. Together, the merged companies now controls the ticket architecture at more than 4/5ths of the country’s 100 largest music arena venues.