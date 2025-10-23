Class 73: Still Climbing the Stairway to Heaven

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” is a classic song, instantly recognizable to the many fans who recall the band in their heyday. They were sued for copying the music of Spirit, and the song “Taurus.” In a widely-watched trial, a jury found that no theft had occurred. However, several years later, the Ninth Circuit granted a rehearing en banc, so the case will be reheard by a larger panel of eleven judges. The correct original decision should be affirmed.