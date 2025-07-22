These teenagers made a mind-controlled prosthetic leg for their friend
Three high schoolers from Flower Mound, Texas, won a $50,000 scholarship at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for designing and creating a mind-controlled robotic prosthetic leg for one of their friends.
Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Samuel Skotnikov, one of the team members who designed and made the leg, and Aiden Ballinger, his friend for whom they made the leg.
