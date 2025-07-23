© 2025 KANW
Liven up your next road trip with these audiobook suggestions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:02 AM MDT
Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” joins host Scott Tong with audiobook suggestions of both classic and newer works.

Want to join in the fun of a summer book club? This August, pick up Thomas’ recommendation, “James” by Percival Everett, or Tong’s recommendation, “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. We encourage you to share your thoughts on either or both of these books.

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air.

For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Fiction 

  • King of Ashes” by S. A. Cosby, read by Adam Lazarre-White
  • A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe” by Mahogany L. Browne, read by Mahogany L. Browne, Emana Rachelle, Ozzie Jacobs, Elena Rey, Amir Royale, Nile Bullock, Andrea Emmes, Brandon Miles, Kinepoli Calnek, Ali Nasser, Tyla Collier, Marie-Francoise Theodore, Ron Butler, and Chantelle Ramdeen*
  • James and the Giant Peach” by Roald Dahl, read by Julian Rhind-Tutt*
  • Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, read by Kirsten Potter
  • Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison, read by Joe Morton

Nonfiction

*Good for families 

Book recommendations from Scott Tong

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom