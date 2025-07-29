EPA proposal would reverse finding used to fight climate change

The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to overturn the endangerment finding, which determined that greenhouse gas emissions can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.

Lisa Heinzerling, an environmental law professor at Georgetown University and former senior climate policy counsel to the administrator of the EPA, joins us to discuss what this could mean for the U.S. government’s efforts to fight climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR