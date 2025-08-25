© 2025 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

More victims of radiation exposure can qualify for assistance but beware of scammers

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:20 PM MDT
This May 6, 2004 file photo shows workers as they remove waste in an area near two dormant nuclear reactors on the Hanford nuclear reservation, near Richland, Wash. The world's first full-scale nuclear reactor is one stop on tours of the southeastern Washington state reservation created as part of the Manhattan Project to build the atomic bomb. Now, more than two decades after it stopped producing plutonium, Hanford is the nation's most contaminated nuclear site. (AP Photo/Jackie Johnston, FILE)
Jackie Johnston
/
AP

Some groups are sounding the alarm on potential scams that target people who were exposed to radiation linked to the U.S. nuclear weapons program. This comes after Congress approved and expanded funding to help the victims.

It was a big win for victims of radiation exposure when the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was renewed and expanded to cover more states. Victims in Utah, New Mexico,Idaho and parts of Nevada and Arizona are among those who can now seek compensation.

“These funds are meant to ease people’s pain and suffering and to cover medical bills and to make sure they’re not also suffering financially while also suffering from these diseases and cancers,” said Carmen Valdez, senior policy associate with the nonprofit Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah.

But many people find it difficult to qualify.That’s because necessary documentation from the Cold War era is decades old, said Valdez.

“Companies could no longer exist, property records can be hard to find. If you were a child during that time, finding the documentation that your parents may have kept or maybe you threw out, can be difficult and cumbersome.”

Since RECA was restarted, as part of the reconciliation bill passed in July, more individuals and entities are charging victims for help navigating the cumbersome application process. And that’s where scammers are finding opportunities by taking advantage of an already vulnerable population, said Valdez.

Individuals or entities who provide assistance with RECA applications can charge no more than $2,000 for their services, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) rules, said Valdez. However, she said, her organization is receiving complaints from applicants who say they are being charged up to three times that amount.

Application forms are now posted on the DOJ website but the online portal to submit forms won’t be operational until December.

All claims must be submitted by December of 2027, when the program is scheduled to end.
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
