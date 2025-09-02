NM health department issues COVID-19 health order to ‘remove barriers’ to access

On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a new health order regarding access to COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a news release, the order follows “some pharmacies announcing they cannot administer the vaccine in New Mexico unless recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has yet to convene and act on the matter.”

The order directs the state health department to work with New Mexico’s Board of Pharmacy “to remove potential barriers and ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the state.”

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated COVID-19 vaccine formulations, but with new restrictions. As noted in the new health order, people over the age of 65 are eligible, under the new FDA rules, for the vaccine, with younger people requiring an underlying medical issue for eligibility. According to the news release, the state anticipates the updated COVID-19 vaccine to begin arriving in New Mexico in the next few weeks.

“It’s important for New Mexicans to know the New Mexico Department of Health is committed to keeping residents safe as we enter the 2025 – 2026 respiratory virus season,” Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie said in a statement. “This order will remove obstacles to vaccination access.”

The news release noted that pharmacies won’t have any issues administering the influenza vaccine because the ACIP recommended that vaccine for persons aged six months and older.