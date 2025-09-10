NM environment official recommends Bishop’s Lodge receive controversial sewage permit

An administrative hearing officer has formally recommended that New Mexico environment officials approve the wastewater permit by a luxury resort surrounding housing development, over the objections from Tesuque Village residents.

Earlier this year, the New Mexico Environment Department gave initial approval for a draft permit for Bishop’s Lodge and a nearby development in Tesuque to discharge up to 30,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater into a new low-dose disposal field using a treatment plant installed in 2024. The current permit allows Bishop’s Lodge to discharge about 14,700 gallons per day into two disposal fields on the property.

State environment officials and the owner of Bishop’s Lodge have repeatedly emphasized that the water from the new wastewater treatment plant is “designed to meet or exceed all local and national water quality standards.”

Tensions have been building for the last year, as dozens of residents in the village of about 1,000 have opposed multiple proposals for sewage disposal by the resort, claiming the method will pollute drinking wells downstream, and that state officials are unequally enforcing water treatment standards.

Opposition coalesced into the organization Protect Tesuque, which has mounted weekly protests, and filed objections during administrative proceedings and in the courts. In July, the New Mexico Supreme Court threw out an emergency petition by the group Protect Tesuque to stop the permitting process.

Hearing Officer Felicia Orth — who operates similarly to a judge in administrative hearings — issued a 66-page recommendation on Sept. 8, made public on Wednesday, saying she found no reason to deny the permit under the law.

NMED Secretary James Kenney’s approval is the final step needed to finalize the permit. Drew Goretzka, an NMED spokesperson, told Source NM approval is required within 30 days of the report’s filing.

Orth addressed objectors directly in her order, saying that “[Protect Tesuque’s] proposed findings and conclusions were not suitable for inclusion.” She wrote the group’s arguments were inaccurate, noting that objections called the project “an open sewer,” which is false.

“This language may have effectively inflamed emotions in the community, but it is unhelpful in a pleading. None of the scary-sounding conjecture in the proposed findings around the potential for the random introduction of pharmaceuticals or hazardous materials provides a basis for permit denial,” Orth wrote.

She further noted that state officials will require Bishop’s Lodge to sample the treated wastewater for additional pollutants within the next 90 days and to require further treatment or testing if contamination is found.

The resort welcomed the hearing officer’s decision, said Chris Kaplan, the head of Asset Management at Juniper Capital, which owns Bishop’s Lodge.

“We are encouraged by the hearing officer’s report, and we look forward to continuing to operate our new advanced wastewater treatment facility in compliance with the law and all permit requirements,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Bishop’s Lodge has been in operation for more than half a century; and, as the report acknowledged, the evidence presented in the May 2025 hearing demonstrates that the Lodge’s upgraded wastewater treatment facility meets all New Mexico water quality standards and then some.”

Emails and texts to members of Protect Tesuque requesting comment were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Bishop’s Lodge and members of Protect Tesque are currently embroiled in a separate legal battle. In July, Bishop’s Lodge sued Protect Tesuque and individual lawmakers, requesting a district judge ban protests in front of the resort within a 1-mile radius, claiming they are a danger to drivers and veer into harassment.

Protect Tesuque has said the claims are exaggerated and is a form of retaliation.

“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Rusty Day, Tesuque resident and Protect Tesuque board member in a Sept. 7 news release. “This lawsuit isn’t about justice — it’s about silencing community members who are standing up for their water, their land, and their rights.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico — which does not represent Protect Tesuque — weighed in this week, issuing a statement of support.

“We are deeply concerned about corporations weaponizing the legal system to intimidate New Mexicans into silence,” said Kristin Greer Love, an attorney with the ACLU of New Mexico. “Bishop Lodge’s lawsuit is a textbook example of using the legal system to retaliate and intimidate. The goal is to intimidate a community organization, drain their resources, and chill the speech of anyone else who might oppose them. All New Mexicans must be able to speak out on matters of public concern without fear.”

A Santa Fe judge has set a hearing for Nov. 3 in the case.