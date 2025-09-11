NM health department provides COVID-19 vaccine prescription for all residents

New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Miranda Durham has provided a COVID-19 vaccine prescription with her signature for use by all state residents who are seeking the vaccine.

The prescription is part of a standing order the health department announced on Thursday that is immediately effective and will remain so through of August of next year, unless withdrawn by Durham.

DOH Communications Director Robert Nott told Source NM the department recommends residents either print out a copy of the prescription or have it available on their phones when seeking the vaccine.

The standing order also follows updated protocols issued last week by the state Board of Pharmacy. Those protocols had emerged in response to an Aug. 29 public health order that directed the state health department to work with New Mexico’s Board of Pharmacy “to remove potential barriers and ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the state.”

As Source NM previously reported, the Pharmacy Board protocol governs pharmacies’ distribution of vaccines. Previously, the protocol required the pharmacies to follow guidelines set by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “in order to have “prescriptive authority” and give vaccines. However, ACIP has yet to convene on current guidelines. In an interview with Source NM last week, NMDOH medical epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said that lacking the ACIP guidelines, the pharmacies’ parent companies “have determined that they require a prescription in order to get a vaccine.”

The revised protocol was intended to remove that problem. However, Nott said the department has “had some calls about pharmacists not understanding the order or still feeling like New Mexico residents need a prescription…With Dr. Miranda Durham’s signature on the prescription, you can use that as a prescription for a COVID [19] vaccine when you go to the pharmacy to eliminate any confusion about whether New Mexico residents need a prescription.”

A NMDOH news release notes that the standing order “addresses barriers that have prevented some New Mexicans from getting vaccinated. While most people could already receive vaccines through their providers, some pharmacists and healthcare providers were hesitant to vaccinate certain groups without formal prescription backup, particularly for off-label uses not specifically covered in FDA approvals.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the updated COVID-19 vaccine formulations, but added new restrictions that make people over the age of 65 eligible, but requires younger people to have an underlying medical issue for eligibility. The state health department’s standing order allows off-label use by qualified providers — physicians, physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists holding an active and valid license in New Mexico — per professional guidelines and the health department’s recommendations. Those recommendations include providing vaccines “to any healthy person 2–64 years wishing protection.”

Thus the standing order “removes hesitation some providers had about vaccinating people who would benefit from the vaccine but fell outside the narrow FDA approval categories,” Durham said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccines remain safe and effective tools for preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

In addition, the news release said, individuals enrolled in Medicaid will have the full cost of their COVID-19 vaccines covered.

The health department said anyone who is denied a COVID-19 vaccine should call the New Mexico Department of Health Helpline at 1-833-796-8773.

“We are clearing the way for New Mexicans who want the vaccine to get the vaccine,” NMDOH Secretary Gina DeBlassie said in a statement. “This standing order ensures that barriers don’t prevent people from protecting their health.”