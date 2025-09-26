NM roads in worst shape in ‘recent history,’ as revenue sources projected to decrease

A new state analysis of New Mexico roads found that they had deteriorated to the lowest ratings in “recent history,” and state analysts are raising concerns about how a key state fund will generate enough revenue to address the issue.

According to the 2024 annual road condition survey from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, 84% of interstate highway miles are in “fair or better” condition, down from 90% in 2023. Non-interstate roads deteriorated much faster, according to the DOT, with 70% rated in “fair or better” condition, down from 86% in 2023.

That’s the lowest since at least 2020, according to a DOT database, when 88% of interstate roads met the “fair or better” standard, and 78% of non-interstate roads did.

Lawmakers with the Legislative Finance Committee expressed alarm at the problem during a hearing Thursday morning in Hobbs, at which an LFC analyst, along with NM Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna, presented.

“Really my heart sank when I read the first sentence in the staff report,” said Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad), of the LFC’s report, which opened with a discussion of the poor road conditions. “We’ve got to do better.”

According to the LFC report, revenue toward the State Road Fund is expected to slow over the next few fiscal years. Factors contributing to that are the stagnation of gasoline tax and license fees, possibly due to the rise of electric vehicles, as well as a predicted slowdown in state general fund growth, according to the report.

But Serna argued that the way the DOT is funded plays more of a role in the department’s financial challenges than electric vehicles. He noted that unfunded mandates for state workers, like pay increases or retirement contribution changes, come out of the State Road Fund.

“So more than half of the State Road Fund is used just to pay for salaries, and the remainder of that is what is primarily used for maintenance activities across the state,” he said.

The LFC says the road deterioration is occurring despite the department meeting its performance targets on pavement preservation. For example, the DOT in fiscal year 2024 preserved more than 5,000 miles of pavement, when its target was 3,500.

“Given the recently reported deterioration, the current target of 3,500 may be insufficient to maintain road quality,” according to the report.