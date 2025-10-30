During shutdown, communities are taking action to support federal workers at airports

Amid the ongoing government shutdown, one of the busiest airports in the U.S. is providing free food, pet food and personal hygiene products to help federal security workers make ends meet. It’s one of many such efforts across the Mountain West.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has set up a food and supply pantry for federal workers who stopped receiving their paychecks.

Walking through the pantry, Airport Program Administrator Amanda Mazzagatti describes the items that have been donated.

“So when you walk in, you have the food and beverage items, the non-perishable goods, toilet paper, baby products and pet food.”

Mazzagatti said that the pantry is full with recent donations from local businesses. She talked about how important it is to support federal airport workers during the shutdown.

“We’re trying to thank them and show them how grateful we are. They are essential in keeping our airport running safely and efficiently. So, really, the gratitude goes both ways.”

Mazzagatti said a big need is personal hygiene products and hopes more local businesses will provide needed supplies.

There are similar efforts in other Mountain West states to help workers. In Utah, for instance, a nonprofit is providing food and supplies to furloughed national park employees.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the 8th busiest passenger airport in the country and there are more than 1,500 federal workers who are not being paid during the shutdown.

Mazzagatti said “they’re going to need our support until this is over.”

Local businesses can donate by coordinating with the Airport Control Center.