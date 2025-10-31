Free Meals for Students Will Continue Regardless of Government Shutdown

In response to recent challenges impacting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), we want to assure all families that every student in APS is eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost, every day.

Students can simply visit their school's cafeteria to enjoy a nutritious meal. Please contact your student’s school directly to confirm specific meal service times.

Additionally, for schools offering academic or enrichment programming after school, there is an opportunity to provide a snack and/or an energy booster meal (supper) for participating students.