Some large farms in the Mountain West pay little for federal Colorado River water, report finds

The analysis from the Natural Resources Defense Council and UCLA examines federal water pricing in the Lower Colorado River Basin, which supplies major cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles. The Colorado River system as a whole provides water to about 40 million people across the Mountain West and into Mexico.

The report finds that some large irrigation districts, which distribute water to large farms across thousands of acres, receive water from federal projects at prices far below what cities and households pay. Cities in the Lower Colorado River Basin, on average, pay more than $500 per acre-foot for water, while nearby irrigation districts tied to federal projects pay around $30 — or nothing at all.

“We can’t address growing water scarcity in the West while we’re still giving water away for free. That is a losing solution every day,” said Isabel Friedman with NRDC, one of the report’s authors.

Researchers say those pricing structures discourage conservation at a time when reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell remain under strain after years of drought and rising temperatures.

The study argues that outdated federal water contracts and pricing policies shift costs onto taxpayers and local water agencies, while encouraging continued heavy use in some of the driest parts of the country.

“We are really setting ourselves up to pay huge costs in the future when we have to invest in new water sources, and when we have to make up for the decades of water mismanagement,” Friedman said.

The report urges Congress and federal water managers to overhaul decades-old water pricing, including adding a modest charge that reflects growing scarcity. The authors argue that even small price signals could reduce waste, fund long-delayed infrastructure repairs and help avoid far steeper costs as the West grows hotter and drier.