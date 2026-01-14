NM Forward leaders say they have enough signatures to qualify as a minor party

Ahead of a launch in southern New Mexico this weekend, New Mexico Forward Party leaders announced this week the organization has gathered enough signatures to qualify as a minor party in the state.

Party organizers also announced two endorsements for Democratic candidates they characterized in a news release as “aligned” with the party’s mission.

One of those candidates, former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima, who is running in the June 2, 2026 Democratic gubernatorial primary race, told Source NM the endorsement validates his “centrist credentials.”

“With this endorsement, it solidifies me with independents; they know I’m their guy,” Miyagishima said.

The other candidate, Matilda “Tilli” Villalobos, a former federal prosecutor running for state House District 37 in Las Cruces, could not be reached for comment.

The Forward Party says its values represent a return to civil politics with a focus on improving U.S. democracy. It was founded in 2022 by Andrew Yang after his unsuccessful Democratic bid for president in 2020, and former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

The party platform requires candidates to sign a pledge to follow the rule of law and the Constitution; use data-driven policy making; and to work collaboratively across parties. It also requires commitments to open primary elections, independent redistricting commissions and ranked-choice voting.

In an interview with Source, NM Forward Chairman and former state Rep. Bob Perls said a new state law enacted last year allowing unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in primary elections will mean an “improvement” for the quarter of New Mexicans not registered with the state’s major parties. Prior to the law, unaffiliated voters could utilize same-day registration to vote in one of the major parties’ primaries, but even that option had only been available for the last few years.

“We believe that the reason we have this hyper-partisanship and gridlock in Washington and most state capitals is due to little incentive for elected officials to coalition-build or compromise, and that’s largely because of the structure of closed primaries and partisan primaries,” Perls said.

In order to qualify as a minor party, state law requires more than 3,561 signatures from New Mexico voters — which is at least one-half of one percent of the total votes cast in the 2022 election, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Perls told Source NM the party has collected more than 4,500 signatures and plans to submit them for approval by state election officials in March or April.

“We want to elect, not just Forward Party candidates, but Democrats, Republicans and independents who reflect the values of wanting to work together, wanting to support these democracy reform measures, and wanting to stop the yelling and take down the temperature in political discourse,” Perls said.

Perls said Miyagishima and Villalobos embody those characteristics.

“We’re confident that even though they are Democrats, they are the kind of people who will work with Republicans, who will work with independents, and readily accept ideas outside of traditional Democratic ideas, if it’s going to serve their constituents,” he said.