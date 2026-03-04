Steve Pearce, Trump’s pick to lead BLM, clears committee hurdle in nomination process

Senators on the Natural Resources Committee voted along party lines Wednesday morning to advance President Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management.

Steve Pearce, a former Republican congressman from New Mexico, would next need to clear a vote in the full Senate in the coming weeks to be confirmed.

Pearce’s supporters include energy and grazing groups. A coalition of oil and gas associations praised his nomination.

He has faced intense scrutiny from environmentalists, some veterans and Democrats. During a hearing last week, Pearce was asked about his previous advocacy for the sale of public lands. He indicated that he would not be in favor of such sales.

"I recognize the importance of the federal lands and support the missions completely,” Pearce told the committee. “I do not believe that we have too much federal land sitting in public hands. I know that it creates great stress in the West to have these lands managed from Washington, that I do know."

But ahead of the vote, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., released a statement saying he did not trust Pearce’s answer – and would oppose his nomination to oversee 245 million acres of federal lands.

“While Congressman Pearce has said that his past actions opposing national monument designations and calling for public land sell-offs are in his rearview mirror, they remain in the memory of every New Mexican who faced his opposition in order to protect the lands they cherish,” Heinrich wrote. “Like my constituents, I cannot ignore Congressman Pearce’s record.”

Heinrich also noted that Pearce previously opposed a national monument designation in New Mexico and advocated for downsizing national monuments.

Senators on the committee voted 11-9 to send Pearce’s nomination along. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, voted to support Pearce after pressing the nominee last week about the importance of public lands to his constituents.

“As I explained to you, this is a 98% issue in Idaho,” Risch told Pearce. “In all my decades of serving the state, I have never received such passionate, unified messages as I have on this particular topic. Idahoans do not want their public lands sold. Period. Full stop. Public lands are really part of us and are sacred to us.”

After the hearing, Risch released a statement saying he “received assurances” from Pearce “that he has no plans to sell off Idaho’s public lands.”

Michael de Yoanna contributed to this story.

