New Mexico Tech appoints new president

Following a national search that began January 14, the New Mexico Tech Board of Regents today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Jackson as the institution’s 19th president.

The search drew more than 45 candidates from across the country. Dr. Jackson, who earned his Ph.D. in Physics at New Mexico State University, served as Acting President beginning July 2025 and became Interim President in September 2025.

Before assuming those roles, Dr. Jackson served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at New Mexico Tech. He has held senior academic and administrative leadership positions at Central Washington University, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and the University of Pennsylvania. Across these roles, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to student success, research growth, and institutional stability.

“Dr. Jackson has provided exceptional leadership during a critical time for New Mexico Tech,” Chairman of the Board of Regents Dr. David Lepre said. “He has demonstrated a commitment to our students, staff, researchers, and the broader campus community with a deep understanding of the institution’s mission. Dr. Jackson is ideally prepared to lead this outstanding university.”

“It is a privilege to continue serving New Mexico Tech,” Dr. Jackson said. “Together with our outstanding staff, faculty, and supportive community, I am excited to have the student experience as our collective focus. By building on our strengths and expanding opportunities in education and research, we will advance our impact as a premier STEM institution for New Mexico and beyond.”

The Board also expressed its appreciation to the search committee, including representatives from the executive, administrative, Human Resources staff, campus police, and the district attorney’s office, whose work brought five finalists forward for Board consideration.