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'AI Doc' explores promises and risks of rapidly developing artificial intelligenc

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT
The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone in front of an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Michael Dwyer/AP
The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone in front of an image on a computer screen generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The new documentary “The AI Doc: Or How I Became An Apocaloptimist” explores the many promises of artificial intelligence. But it also looks at some of the potential dark sides and the need for people to recognize that this rapidly developing technology can be both good for life and humanity and bad for it.

It advocates for people to understand AI so we can put up guardrails to prevent the worst and foster the best outcomes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to the film’s co-director Daniel Roher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom